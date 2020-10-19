#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 19 October 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

New restrictions and a rainfall warning – it was one of those days.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 19 Oct 2020, 10:55 PM
1 hour ago 3,366 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5237850

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

coronavirus-mon-oct-19-2020 Alcohol for sale in the window of an off-licence in Dublin following rumours that their opening hours would be restricted. Source: PA Images

  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that Ireland is to go under Level 5 restrictions for six weeks. Social bubbles are also being introduced
  • Gardaí investigating the murder of ‘Jo Jo’ Dullard have said that “a small nugget” could open up the 25-year mystery surrounding her disappearance
  • A family who fled their Dundalk home after a series of incidents they believe were racially motivated have been unable to find new accommodation
  • The average house cost rose by nearly 5% in the third quarter of 2020, according to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report.
  • Ireland’s Covid Tracker app has become one of the first wave of national apps linked with other countries across the European Union.
  • A Status Yellow rain warning is in place for the entire country today and tomorrow.

WORLD

virus-outbreak-britain-protest Hospitality workers protest in Parliament Square in London over Covid-19 restrictions. Source: Frank Augstein

#CIRCUIT BREAKER: Wales announced that it will introduce a two-week “firebreak” lockdown from 6pm on Friday.

#EUROPE: Several European countries including Italy and Belgium have introduced new measures from today to combat a second Covid-19 wave.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Though it seems like there was nothing but bad news today, there has been some light – specifically, some light-hearted humour.

This unbelievably good impression by Seán Burke of Irish actor Andrew Scott auditioning for everything will cheer you up. Scott is a brilliant actor – but this by Burke is also brilliant (check out the rest of his repertoire). 

Inspired by this compilation, another comedian Michael Fry did his fantastic impersonation of Aidan Gillan to the dialogue of that Aoife McGregor voicenote.

Spoiled for fantastic comedic content, so we are. 

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie