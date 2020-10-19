Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alcohol for sale in the window of an off-licence in Dublin following rumours that their opening hours would be restricted. Source: PA Images

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that Ireland is to go under Level 5 restrictions for six weeks. Social bubbles are also being introduced

for six weeks. Social bubbles are also being introduced Gardaí investigating the murder of ‘Jo Jo’ Dullard have said that “a small nugget” could open up the 25-year mystery surrounding her disappearance

have said that “a small nugget” could open up the 25-year mystery surrounding her disappearance A family who fled their Dundalk home after a series of incidents they believe were racially motivated have been unable to find new accommodation

have been unable to find new accommodation The average house cost rose by nearly 5% in the third quarter of 2020, according to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report.

rose by nearly 5% in the third quarter of 2020, according to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report. Ireland’s Covid Tracker app has become one of the first wave of national apps linked with other countries across the European Union.

has become one of the first wave of national apps linked with other countries across the European Union. A Status Yellow rain warning is in place for the entire country today and tomorrow.

WORLD

Hospitality workers protest in Parliament Square in London over Covid-19 restrictions. Source: Frank Augstein

#CIRCUIT BREAKER: Wales announced that it will introduce a two-week “firebreak” lockdown from 6pm on Friday.

#EUROPE: Several European countries including Italy and Belgium have introduced new measures from today to combat a second Covid-19 wave.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Though it seems like there was nothing but bad news today, there has been some light – specifically, some light-hearted humour.

This unbelievably good impression by Seán Burke of Irish actor Andrew Scott auditioning for everything will cheer you up. Scott is a brilliant actor – but this by Burke is also brilliant (check out the rest of his repertoire).

Inspired by this compilation, another comedian Michael Fry did his fantastic impersonation of Aidan Gillan to the dialogue of that Aoife McGregor voicenote.

Spoiled for fantastic comedic content, so we are.