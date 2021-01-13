#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 13 January 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

A quick round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 10:04 PM
21 minutes ago 743 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5324144

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Taoiseach Apology 001 Source: RollingNews.ie

International

dc-national-guard-at-u-s-capitol Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#IMPEACHMENT The US House of Representatives has voted to impeach outgoing President Donald Trump for a second time.

#COVID-19 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted that ICU’s could be overwhelmed unless Covid-19 rates are brought under control.

#VACCINE The CEO of Pfizer has said that there is “encouraging” data surrounding whether the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine stops the transmission of Covid-19

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Parting Shot

shutterstock_550652050 Source: Shutterstock/Featureflash Photo Agency

With the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden just one week away, an announcement has been made that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute special called “Celebrating America” to celebrate the inauguration.

While it’ll be prime-time viewing in the US, any Irish viewers will have to stay up until 1:30am to see musical acts including Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemens.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie