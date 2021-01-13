Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has issued a landmark state apology to the survivors of mother and baby homes.
- Opposition TD Richard Boyd Barrett has called both the mother and baby homes report and the governments response a “whitewash”.
- The Sisters of Bon Secours have said that they failed to respect the basic dignity of the women and children in the Tuam mother and baby home
- There are now 1,750 people in hospital being treated with Covid-19, with 158 in ICU.
- An investigation has been launched by the Gardaí after shots were fired in Clare this morning.
- Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says that the government is planning on having 700,000 people vaccinated by the end of March.
- A Garda order that directed officers to come back to work after five days despite being close contacts of Covid-19 cases has been rescinded.
- There are currently 7,000 healthcare staff out of work due to being diagnosed with Covid-19 or being a close contact.
- The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said that hospitals are overloaded and have called on the government to intervene urgently.
International
#IMPEACHMENT The US House of Representatives has voted to impeach outgoing President Donald Trump for a second time.
#COVID-19 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted that ICU’s could be overwhelmed unless Covid-19 rates are brought under control.
#VACCINE The CEO of Pfizer has said that there is “encouraging” data surrounding whether the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine stops the transmission of Covid-19
Parting Shot
With the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden just one week away, an announcement has been made that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute special called “Celebrating America” to celebrate the inauguration.
While it’ll be prime-time viewing in the US, any Irish viewers will have to stay up until 1:30am to see musical acts including Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemens.
