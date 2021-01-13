Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Source: RollingNews.ie

International

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#IMPEACHMENT The US House of Representatives has voted to impeach outgoing President Donald Trump for a second time.

#COVID-19 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted that ICU’s could be overwhelmed unless Covid-19 rates are brought under control.

#VACCINE The CEO of Pfizer has said that there is “encouraging” data surrounding whether the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine stops the transmission of Covid-19

Parting Shot

Source: Shutterstock/Featureflash Photo Agency

With the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden just one week away, an announcement has been made that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute special called “Celebrating America” to celebrate the inauguration.

While it’ll be prime-time viewing in the US, any Irish viewers will have to stay up until 1:30am to see musical acts including Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemens.