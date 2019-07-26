This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

A Hyde and Seek creche protest, a war of ‘unhelpful’ words over Brexit, and Dublin’s first supervised injection centre rejected.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 26 Jul 2019, 8:46 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

protest 349_90576527 A protest outside the Tolka branch of one of the Hyde & Seek Creches featured in the RTE Investigates programme. Source: Sam Boal

  • Around 50 people protested outside the Hyde & Seek creche which featured in RTÉ’s undercover investigation
  • Dublin City Council has refused planning permission for Ireland’s first supervised injecting facility
  • Ian Paisley Jr called Brexit comments by the Taoiseach and Tánaiste “unhelpful”
  • Gardaí are investigating after three ‘stowaways’ entered the country on a truck
  • An Irishman has been sentenced for his role in the operation of the Silk Road site
  • Artwork in the Department of Health’s headquarters was taken out of a general area after a complaint about sexual images and words in one section of the picture.

WORLD

Edinburgh Festival 2019 Circus performer Bev Grant from the Edinburgh Festival fringe show Heroes. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#SYRIA: More than 400,000 people have been displaced by air raids in northwestern Syria over the past three months, the UN said, as its human rights chief condemned “international indifference” over a mounting civilian death toll.

#TIT FOR TARIFFS: US President Donald Trump accused French President Emmanuel Macron of “foolishness” and threatened tariffs on French wine in response to moves to tax tech giants.

#HUNT: Heavily armed police with tracker dogs have been searching a remote area of northern Canada where a pair of teens wanted in three murders are thought to be hiding.

#DEFENDERS: Arsenal footballers Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil fought off knife-wielding car-jackers in north London, which was captured on video and circulated on social media.

PARTING SHOT

In one of his first acts as Leader of the House of Commons, Rees-Mogg has instructed all his staff to refer to “non-titled males” as “esquire”, and put double spaces after fullstops.

ITV reports that he’s also asked staff not to use the words “got”, “very”, “equal”, “no longer fit for purpose”, “I am pleased to learn” and “disappointment”. Right.

He’s also asked staff to use imperial measurements instead of the metric system. You give someone an inch… 

Gráinne Ní Aodha
