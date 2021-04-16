Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A duckling in Herbert Park. Source: Sam Boal

KBC entered into talks with Bank of Ireland, which could lead to the bank leaving the market, causing competition concerns among TDs and the Finance Minister

entered into talks with Bank of Ireland, which could lead to the bank leaving the market, causing competition concerns among TDs and the Finance Minister The European Commission asked Ireland to explain why some EU countries are on its mandatory hotel quarantine list, forcing Ministers to defend the system

list, forcing Ministers to defend the system A High Court judge said he is satisfied that the State has made every effort to ensure an Irish couple are able to return from Ukraine with their newborn child

The High Court approved a significant damages settlement for a teenage girl who suffered catastrophic injuries during her birth

during her birth About 50,000 people have registered for their Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine since the portal went live, as the roll-out to the 65-69 age group continues

since the portal went live, as the roll-out to the 65-69 age group continues Our sister site Noteworthy found that women and their children impacted by the valproate (Epilim) scandal continue to be dismissed by the Irish State.

WORLD

Angela Dillon takes Lily, a miniature Goldendoodle, for a walk past newly refurbished beach huts in Folkestone, Kent. Source: PA

#US SHOOTING: Authorities identified the suspect in a shooting in which eight people were killed and several others wounded at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport.

#BOOSTER: The CEO of Pfizer has said that people will “likely” need a third booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine within six to 12 months of being fully vaccinated with two doses.

#US SHOOTING: Police bodycam footage of a 13-year-old boy being shot dead by police in Chicago shows the youth appearing to drop a handgun and raising his hands.

#DATA USE: A judge ruled that Google broke Australian law by misleading users about personal location data collected through Android mobile devices.

#RIP: Actor Helen McCrory, best known for starring in the Harry Potter films and Peaky Blinders, died aged 52 after a “heroic battle with cancer”.

PARTING SHOT

So.

This may have passed you by, but Marks & Spencer took legal action against Aldi yesterday, over its version of the M&S’s ‘Colin the Caterpillar’ cake, claiming its rival’s ‘Cuthbert the Caterpillar’ product infringes its trademark.

Straightforward enough.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

What’s happened since, is Aldi has used the legal action as a spring board for a series of hilarious tweets – have a scroll and see for yourself.

Marks & Snitches more like. #FreeCuthbert — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 16, 2021

Not only that, but Lidl Ireland have gotten in on the action as well (the Twitter action, not the legal action).

Whatever the legal outcome, we’re just hoping these tweets get mentioned in the court case. They just can’t be ignored.