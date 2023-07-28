Here's what happened today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.
#NIGER An army general has declared himself the new leader of Niger after a coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.
#HOLLYWOOD The 75th Emmy Awards that were due to be held in September have been postponed due to ongoing strikes in Hollywood.
#WAR IN UKRAINE Russia said that it intercepted two Ukrainian missiles, with debris falling on the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog, near the border with Ukraine, injuring more than a dozen people.
Tributes continue to be paid to legendary Irish singer and musician Sinéad O’Connor.
The world-renowned icon is remembered for her once controversial statements and fearlessness.
Yesterday evening, dozens gathered in Temple Bar’s Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame to talk, reminisce and share poetry about O’Connor.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site