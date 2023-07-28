Here's what happened today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell Murder victim Bobby Ryan's children Robert and Michelle outside the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin as the jury finished deliberations in the case today. Leah Farrell

WORLD

Alamy General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard since 2011, appeared on state television saying he was the “president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland”. Alamy

#NIGER An army general has declared himself the new leader of Niger after a coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Advertisement

#HOLLYWOOD The 75th Emmy Awards that were due to be held in September have been postponed due to ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

#WAR IN UKRAINE Russia said that it intercepted two Ukrainian missiles, with debris falling on the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog, near the border with Ukraine, injuring more than a dozen people.

PARTING SHOT

Leah Farrell A poster of Sinead O'Connor on Aston Place, Temple Bar this morning, bearing the phrase Sinead you were right all along, we were wrong. So sorry. Leah Farrell

Tributes continue to be paid to legendary Irish singer and musician Sinéad O’Connor.

The world-renowned icon is remembered for her once controversial statements and fearlessness.

Yesterday evening, dozens gathered in Temple Bar’s Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame to talk, reminisce and share poetry about O’Connor.