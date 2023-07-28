Advertisement

Friday 28 July 2023
# News Fix
Here's what happened today: Friday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
40 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

file-photo-the-supreme-court-has-denied-the-retrial-of-patrick-quirke-for-the-murder-of-bobby-ryan-end Leah Farrell Murder victim Bobby Ryan's children Robert and Michelle outside the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin as the jury finished deliberations in the case today. Leah Farrell

  • The mass eviction of tenants from Tathony House in Dublin 8 has been ruled invalid by the Residential Tenancies Board.
  • A retired Dublin school principal has been charged with the sexual abuse of eight former pupils over 19 years.
  • A rally is planned in South Dublin tomorrow in support of refugees after a wave of anti-migrant protests in the area.
  • Fingal County Council has refused planning permission to the operator of Dublin airport for a planned expansion of the US Customs Pre-Clearance and Border Protection facility.
  • A man who was jailed for nine years for repeatedly raping a woman he met on a dating website after giving a false name has had his conviction quashed by the Court of Appeal.
  • An arson attack on a former school building in Cork city that has been earmarked to house Ukrainian refugees has been condemned as an “attack on the community”. 
  • The Supreme Court has dismissed a retrial application by Tipperary farmer Patrick Quirke against his conviction for the murder of Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan.

WORLD

Capture Alamy General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard since 2011, appeared on state television saying he was the “president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland”. Alamy

#NIGER An army general has declared himself the new leader of Niger after a coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

#HOLLYWOOD The 75th Emmy Awards that were due to be held in September have been postponed due to ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

#WAR IN UKRAINE Russia said that it intercepted two Ukrainian missiles, with debris falling on the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog, near the border with Ukraine, injuring more than a dozen people.

PARTING SHOT

Sinead OConnor-1 Leah Farrell A poster of Sinead O'Connor on Aston Place, Temple Bar this morning, bearing the phrase Sinead you were right all along, we were wrong. So sorry. Leah Farrell

Tributes continue to be paid to legendary Irish singer and musician Sinéad O’Connor.

The world-renowned icon is remembered for her once controversial statements and fearlessness.

Yesterday evening, dozens gathered in Temple Bar’s Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame to talk, reminisce and share poetry about O’Connor.

Mairead Maguire
