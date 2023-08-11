Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 11 August 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie The parade of champions ahead of the Aga Khan Trophy at RDS Dublin Horse Show 2023
# News Fix
Here's what happened today: Friday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
1.5k
0
52 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

taoiseach 956 Sam Boal Leo Varadkar is pictured as he arrives in the RDS for the Dublin Horse Show Sam Boal

WORLD

waimea-hi-usa-8th-aug-2023-winds-from-an-offshore-hurricane-ignated-brush-fires-across-the-north-and-south-kohala-districts-on-hawaii-island-on-august-8-2023-the-fires-burned-over-1500-acres Alamy Stock Photo The smoke from wildfires in Waimea, Hawaii, USA Alamy Stock Photo

#HUNTER BIDEN The US Justice Department has escalated its investigation into president Joe Biden’s son Hunter, naming a special counsel amid allegations he engaged in illicit business deals overseas.

#CIRCUS MAXIMUSK Elon Musk has said that his planned cage fight against fellow tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg will take place in Rome at an undisclosed ancient Roman site.

#WESTERN UKRAINE A Russian missile strike targeting civilian infrastructure in the western Ukraine region of Ivano-Frankivsk killed one boy, prosecutors said today.

#NORWAY A Norwegian climber who recently became the fastest person to summit the world’s 14 highest peaks has addressed controversy after critics accused her of walking over a dying man to set her record.

PARTING SHOT

F3NGyrqXwAAg5Gs Sarah Courtney Sarah Courtney of the Irish Coast Guard on a helicopter Sarah Courtney

Sarah Courtney is a winchman with the Irish Coast guard. 

Above she is pictured recently in a rescue helicopter above the Arklow Arrow boat.

Last year, Courtney was awarded the CHC Excellence Service Award after she rescued seven fishermen from a sinking boat.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     