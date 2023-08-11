Here's what happened today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leo Varadkar is pictured as he arrives in the RDS for the Dublin Horse Show

WORLD

The smoke from wildfires in Waimea, Hawaii, USA

#HUNTER BIDEN The US Justice Department has escalated its investigation into president Joe Biden’s son Hunter, naming a special counsel amid allegations he engaged in illicit business deals overseas.

#CIRCUS MAXIMUSK Elon Musk has said that his planned cage fight against fellow tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg will take place in Rome at an undisclosed ancient Roman site.

#WESTERN UKRAINE A Russian missile strike targeting civilian infrastructure in the western Ukraine region of Ivano-Frankivsk killed one boy, prosecutors said today.

#NORWAY A Norwegian climber who recently became the fastest person to summit the world’s 14 highest peaks has addressed controversy after critics accused her of walking over a dying man to set her record.

PARTING SHOT

Sarah Courtney of the Irish Coast Guard on a helicopter

Sarah Courtney is a winchman with the Irish Coast guard.

Above she is pictured recently in a rescue helicopter above the Arklow Arrow boat.

Last year, Courtney was awarded the CHC Excellence Service Award after she rescued seven fishermen from a sinking boat.