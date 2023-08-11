Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to take place in Rome at 'epic location'

ELON MUSK HAS said that his planned cage fight against fellow tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg will take place in Rome at an undisclosed ancient Roman site.

The owner of X, formerly Twitter, posted today that he has been in contact with Italy’s prime minister and minister of culture and that they had agreed on “an epic location” for his fight against Meta owner Zuckerberg.

The fight will be streamed on both Meta and X with all proceeds going to charity, he added.

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).



Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.



I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Advertisement

Responding to replies on his Tweet, Musk also stated that subscribers to X Premium, formerly Twitter Blue, would receive bonus content or behind the scenes footage of the event.

The fight came about after Musk tweeted in June that he would be “up for” a cage fight with Zuckerberg, who is trained in Brazilian jiu jitsu.

Since then Musk told X users that he was concerned he mightn’t be able to fight due to back issues but said today that an MRI had shown his back was fine.

“However, there is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months,” he tweeted.

The decision to stream the fight on Meta comes after Musk tweeted that the fight would be streamed on X and Zuckerberg responded on his Threads social media account:

“Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”