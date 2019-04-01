Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A woman walks past a painting saying “Laughing all the way to the Banksy in Dublin Source: Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Naked protesters interrupt the UK House of Commons ahead of another Brexit vote

PARTING SHOT

It’s all happening in Brexit tonight, as UK MPs get ready for yet another evening of drama in the House of Commons ahead of more indicative votes on Theresa May’s withdrawal deal.

TheJournal.ie took a light-hearted look at proceedings today, when we revealed that the British Prime Minister would be appearing on Eastenders tonight to address the nation.

In case the humour was lost on you, you should probably check your calendar.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.