Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- It emerged that three TDs will meet with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the company’s European headquarters in Dublin tomorrow.
- The Mr Moonlight trial heard that fingerprints in Bobby Ryan’s van did not belong to the accused Patrick Quirke.
- An investigation was launched after an ATM was stolen from outside a shop in Ahoghill, Co Antrim with a digger last night.
- Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow snow-ice warning for western and northern counties.
- President Michael D Higgins praised the “forgiveness and courage” shown by Guido Nasi, an Italian student paralysed following an assault in Dublin in 1999.
- Figures showed that 21% of newly homeless families in Dublin last year were non-EU citizens.
- Garda representatives welcomed the withdrawal of Minister of State Finian McGrath’s comments about political policing.
- A teenager who broke the front teeth of a Mexican national during an unprovoked attack was jailed for 18 months.
- Revenue officers in Portlaoise seized khat and herbal cannabis worth an estimated €83,050.
- The death was announced of popular RTÉ Sport broadcaster Pat McAuliffe at the age of 61.
INTERNATIONAL
- #BREXIT A group of semi-naked protesters entered the public gallery in the House of Commons as MPs debated a series of motions on where Brexit goes next.
- #UKRAINE Volodymyr Zelenski, a comedian and actor with no political experience, took the lead in the first round of the Ukrainian presidential elections.
- #TURKEY President Tayyip Erdogan’s party suffered a blow in the country’s local elections as it lost the capital Ankara.
- #BANNED Catholic preists in a Polish city burned a books, including editions of Harry Potter and Twilight, after they claimed they were sacrilegious.
PARTING SHOT
It’s all happening in Brexit tonight, as UK MPs get ready for yet another evening of drama in the House of Commons ahead of more indicative votes on Theresa May’s withdrawal deal.
TheJournal.ie took a light-hearted look at proceedings today, when we revealed that the British Prime Minister would be appearing on Eastenders tonight to address the nation.
In case the humour was lost on you, you should probably check your calendar.
Comments have been closed for legal reasons.
COMMENTS