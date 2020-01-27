Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Green Party General Election Candidate for Dún Laoghaire, and Cllr Ossian Smyth and Green Party MEP for Dublin Ciarán Cuffe speaking to a swimmer at Martello Tower, Seapoint. Source: RollingNews.ie

The parents of a young girl who is deemed to have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM) have today been jailed after being found guilty last year following a trial.

The Brexit Withdrawal Agreement would not have been reached without the "hard work, passions and unity" of Irish politicians and people, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator said today.

An apparent error by Kerry County Council led to a woman being buried in the wrong plot alongside another woman who died early last year in Listowel's main cemetery.

The area Irish citizens citizens are being advised to avoid in China was expanded from one city to an entire province by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) today.

A woman in her 30s was charged in connection with the fatal stabbing a 33-year-old man in Co Wexford on Sunday morning.

Aontú party leader Peadar Tóibín withdrew his application for a High Court injunction preventing a planned televised political debate tonight.

Psychologists from the the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) are to be made available to the community in Newcastle, Co Dublin following the deaths of three children on Friday.

The cost of refurbishing a factory in Meath owned by a State agency is expected to reach more than €3 million – triple the original commitment.

THE WORLD

#PRINCE ANDREW: A US prosecutor overseeing the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation has said that Britain’s Prince Andrew has been uncooperative in the inquiry so far.

#IMPEACHMENT: A draft of a book from former US national security adviser John Bolton appeared to undercut a key defence argument in the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump.

#SEAMUS MALLON: Northern Ireland’s former deputy first minister Séamus Mallon was described as a “bridge builder, a leader, [and] a statesman” at his funeral mass in Co Armagh.

PARTING SHOT

Our colleagues at the 42.ie put together this obituary for NBA legend Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash yesterday.

“Bryant used a ferocious competitiveness and uncanny shooting touch to become an NBA icon, leaving behind a legacy that has influenced the newest generation of league talent and fans worldwide.”

Source: Anke Fleig/SVEN SIMON