Community in Newcastle to receive 'necessary supports' following deaths of three siblings

The father of the children Andrew McGinley released this image of him with his children through An Garda Síochána.

PSYCHOLOGISTS FROM THE the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) are to be made available to the community in Newcastle, Co Dublin following the deaths of three children on Friday.

The three siblings, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were found dead on Friday evening and gardaí are currently investigating the “unexplained circumstances” surrounding their deaths.

Post-mortems were carried out on the children on Saturday evening and gardaí have also said that toxicology reports are awaited.

A woman was also taken to hospital for treatment on Friday evening and remains at Tallaght University Hospital.

No arrests have been made and An Garda Síochana continue to investigate all the circumstances of these unexplained deaths.

Following the tragedy, a critical incident protocol under the auspices of Tusla, the HSE and NEPS has been activated.

The protocol is designed to support schools in dealing with traumatic incidents that may be outside the school’s normal coping capacity.

Among the advice offered to parents and teachers is about how the news should be broken to students. School principals are also given guidance on what their response should be to the tragedy.

NEPS does not provide counselling but is instead focused on short-term support, information and advice to staff.

The Department of Education says in its outline of the scheme that best practice indicates it is more beneficial for students to be supported by teachers and other adults they know, rather than external counsellors.

On rare occasions and in the event of a major critical incident, school management may decide to host a parent meeting in order to support parents and to disseminate information.

Tusla has said in this case that any supports necessary will be made available.

“Following the tragic events in Newcastle Dublin on Friday evening, this protocol will now be activated and the necessary supports will be co-ordinated over the coming period,” the agency said in a statement.

“Tusla’s CEO has confirmed any necessary additional supports that the South Dublin Children and Young People’s Service Committee requires will be made available.”