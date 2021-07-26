Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Customers Michelle Murphy and Ivet Corvea from Cuba having a drink in Cafe en Seine in Dublin. This is the first day of indoor dining. Source: Sasko Lazarov

THE WORLD

High tide washing over into Clevedon Marine Lake with the Clevedon Pier & Heritage Trust in the background in the late evening in Somerset. Source: Steven Paston

#BRITAIN: There are more thunderstorms on the way in the UK after it was battered with almost a month’s worth of rain in a day.

#RIP: Home and Away tor Dieter Brummer died aged 45. Brummer was best known for his stint as Shane Parrish in Home and Away. He played the character between 1991 and 1995.

PARTING SHOT

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger turned 78 today. I don’t care for their for music but some people do so here’s Jumpin’ Jack Flash which is one of their songs.