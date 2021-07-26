#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 26 July 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 26 Jul 2021, 8:58 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

3506 Indoor Dining Customers Michelle Murphy and Ivet Corvea from Cuba having a drink in Cafe en Seine in Dublin. This is the first day of indoor dining. Source: Sasko Lazarov

  • Gardaí have launched an investigation into the death of a woman in Lixnaw, Co Kerry.
  • Health officials confirmed 1,345 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, 141 patients are in hospital with the virus. 
  • Covid-19 vaccine registration will begin tomorrow for people aged 16 and 17, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced.
  • Pubs and restaurants across the country reopened their indoors today. Here’s what you need to know if you’re going for a meal or a drink.
  • The trial of Jim Mansfield Jnr, who is accused of setting up a longtime employee to be taken prisoner by a gang, resumed at the Special Criminal Court today after being adjourned for over seven months.
  • The High Court dismissed and struck out defamation actions against Dana Rosemary Scallon taken by relatives of the former presidential candidate.
  • Minister for Education Norma Foley said that she is confident that a full reopening of schools this year will go ahead as planned

THE WORLD

summer-weather-july-25th-2021 High tide washing over into Clevedon Marine Lake with the Clevedon Pier & Heritage Trust in the background in the late evening in Somerset. Source: Steven Paston

#BRITAIN: There are more thunderstorms on the way in the UK after it was battered with almost a month’s worth of rain in a day.

#RIP: Home and Away tor Dieter Brummer died aged 45. Brummer was best known for his stint as Shane Parrish in Home and Away. He played the character between 1991 and 1995. 

PARTING SHOT

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger turned 78 today. I don’t care for their for music but some people do so here’s Jumpin’ Jack Flash which is one of their songs. 

Cónal Thomas
