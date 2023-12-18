Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#INVESTIGATION Russell Brand has been questioned for a second time by detectives investigating allegations of sexual offences.
#GAZA Israel has continued to heavily bomb Gaza as it faces accusations from a human rights group that it is deliberately starving Palestinians in its campaign sparked by the 7 October Hamas attacks.
#VATICAN Pope Francis has formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples.
On New Year’s Eve, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra will perform a Gatsby-themed set at the National Concert Hall.
The performance will go out live on RTÉ’s Lyrics FM.
Pictures is orchestra members Christopher Quaid (violin), Robyn Bell (violin), Silvija Ščerbavičiūtė (flute) and David McElroy (violin) getting in the 1920s spirit with their on-theme outfits.
