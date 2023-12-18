Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Bartra CEO Mike Flannery, Minister Darragh O’Brien and CEO of Dublin City Council Richard Shakespeare turn the first sod at the O’Devaney Gardens redevelopment site, which will deliver 1,044 new homes Conor McCabe Conor McCabe

The HSE has announced that a new investigation is to be carried out into the death of 16-year-old Aoife Johnston at University Hospital Limerick.

at University Hospital Limerick. A former member of the Garda Reserve has pleaded guilty to sample counts of rape, sexual assault and gross indecency in the Central Criminal Court.

in the Central Criminal Court. Public transport services have released their Christmas timetables .

. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Ireland’s Covid inquiry will “certainly” be held next year after being delayed this year due to a series of “unpredictable events” .

. A senior clinician with Ireland’s National Gender Service is to be appointed as the HSE’s new clinical lead for transgender services in Ireland.

in Ireland. Gardaí in Galway have appealed for witnesses following the death of a person in an early morning collision on the outskirts of the city on Monday morning.

on the outskirts of the city on Monday morning. The UK government has been urged to call time on its “endless negotiation” with the DUP after the unionist party signalled that a deal to revive Stormont would not be finalised before Christmas.

WORLD

Injured IDF soldiers are evacuated to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem Alamy Alamy

#INVESTIGATION Russell Brand has been questioned for a second time by detectives investigating allegations of sexual offences.

#GAZA Israel has continued to heavily bomb Gaza as it faces accusations from a human rights group that it is deliberately starving Palestinians in its campaign sparked by the 7 October Hamas attacks.

#VATICAN Pope Francis has formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples.

PARTING SHOT

RTÉ Concert Orchestra violinist Christopher Quaid, violinist Robyn Bell, flautist Silvija Ščerbavičiūtė and violinist David McElroy Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

On New Year’s Eve, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra will perform a Gatsby-themed set at the National Concert Hall.

The performance will go out live on RTÉ’s Lyrics FM.

Pictures is orchestra members Christopher Quaid (violin), Robyn Bell (violin), Silvija Ščerbavičiūtė (flute) and David McElroy (violin) getting in the 1920s spirit with their on-theme outfits.