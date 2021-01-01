Here's What Happened Today: New Year's Day

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Cars line up at the Covid 19 testing facility centre at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin as the demand increases according to the HSE today. Source: RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

Fireworks and drones illuminate the night sky over the The O2 in London as they form a light display as London's normal New Year's Eve fireworks display was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Source: PA

NEW YEARS: Crowds gathered in New Zealand and China for New Year celebrations but a muted town was struck elsewhere.

PARTING SHOT

Are you gatherin’ up the tears?

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

RTÉ’s omnipresent ever popular Reeling in the Years programme is set to return this year for new decade recap of the years 2010-2019.

The previous series of the show featured the years 2000-2009 and was broadcast in late 2010. It was therefore expected that the new series of the show would air 10 years later but it was not broadcast in 2020.

RTÉ previously confirmed that the show would return to look back on the 2010s but no airdate had been set.

The broadcaster has now confirmed that the that the new season is planned to air as part of the spring schedule in 2021.