Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A Garda check point on Dolphins Barn Road on the first day Dublin moves to Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions. Source: RollingNews.ie

Health officials confirmed a further 274 cases of coronavirus in Ireland, with no new deaths reported.

in Ireland, with no new deaths reported. Our reporter Ian Curran took a look at how the far-right in Ireland is using the pandemic to try to recruit members.

in Ireland is using the pandemic to try to recruit members. The main trade union for secondary school teachers in Ireland said it will ballot for industrial action over concerns it has over the safety of staff.

over concerns it has over the safety of staff. A male cyclist died following a collision involving a car in Dublin this morning.

following a collision involving a car in Dublin this morning. Taoiseach Micheál Martin praised his good relationship with Fine Gael party leader Leo Varadkar amind dissent among his own party members over the two leaders’ performances.

amind dissent among his own party members over the two leaders’ performances. The Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart area of West Dublin has the highest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland , according to new data from the Department of Health.

, according to new data from the Department of Health. President Michael D Higgins announced the death of Síoda, one of his Bernese Mountain dogs.

THE WORLD

People on the beach at Boscombe in Dorset. Source: PA Images

#UNITED STATES: Tributes were paid to US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg who has death aged 87 has prompted political battle over who will replace her.

#PROTESTS: Police in London urged hundreds of protesters to immediately leave an anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square or face arrest.

PARTING SHOT

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

RIP Síoda, presidential pupper.