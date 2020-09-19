#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 19 September 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Need to check in? We have your round up daily news here in one spot.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 19 Sep 2020, 7:58 PM
38 minutes ago
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

1 Dublin Level 3 COVID A Garda check point on Dolphins Barn Road on the first day Dublin moves to Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials confirmed a further 274 cases of coronavirus in Ireland, with no new deaths reported.
  • Our reporter Ian Curran took a look at how the far-right in Ireland is using the pandemic to try to recruit members.
  • The main trade union for secondary school teachers in Ireland said it will ballot for industrial action over concerns it has over the safety of staff.
  • A male cyclist died following a collision involving a car in Dublin this morning
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin praised his good relationship with Fine Gael party leader Leo Varadkar amind dissent among his own party members over the two leaders’ performances. 
  • The Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart area of West Dublin has the highest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland, according to new data from the Department of Health. 
  • President Michael D Higgins announced the death of Síoda, one of his Bernese Mountain dogs.

THE WORLD

autumn-weather-sept-19th-2020 People on the beach at Boscombe in Dorset. Source: PA Images

#UNITED STATES: Tributes were paid to US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg who has death aged 87 has prompted political battle over who will replace her. 

#PROTESTS: Police in London urged hundreds of protesters to immediately leave an anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square or face arrest.

PARTING SHOT 

RIP Síoda, presidential pupper.  

