Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND
- Ireland voted against the 39th Amendment to the Constitution, meaning that the Family referendum has been defeated.
- There were almost 77,000 applications received by the Central Applications Office (CAO) for third-level courses by the 1 March closing date.
- The wife of an Irish man stuck in Gaza has called on the government to help her husband escape.
- Mary lou McDonald has said Sinn Fein will “return to” considerations of the “sexist language” in the Constitution if the party is in the next government.
- The ISPCA is appealing to the public after a young, injured lurcher dog was found abandoned and tied to a gate in Co Longford.
- A bat was discovered behind a door at the Limerick Racecourse count centre as counting staff were opening 288 ballot boxes and sorting through votes this morning.
- Taoiseach leo Varadkar has said Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman does not need to resign over today’s results in the Family and Care referendums, despite calls from some opposition TDs.
INTERNATIONAL
#AID SHIP Two hundred tonnes of food aid were “ready” to be sent from Cyprus to war-ravaged Gaza by sea, a Spanish NGO said, the first shipment along an EU-backed maritime corridor.
#MEXICO A helicopter carrying three National Guard members and a Border Patrol agent has crashed along the US-Mexico border, killing three people, Texas officials have said.
#OH NO YOU DON’T US President Joe Biden has criticised election rival Donald Trump for meeting Viktor Orban, saying the Hungarian premier was “looking for dictatorship”.
PARTING SHOT
A man from Dublin told The Journal that while he was working at a voting station yesterday he witnessed a Padre Pio medal make its way into a ballot box.
Today he found the box and returned the medal, which had been passed down generations.
