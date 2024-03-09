Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Senator Michael McDowell celebrates his No No victory with Mother's Day balloons Michael McDowell Michael McDowell

INTERNATIONAL

Claudia Sheinbaum at the Morelos stadium, Mexico, where hundreds of supporters gathered to listen to her speech as part of her campaign for the presidency of the Republic Alamy Alamy

#AID SHIP Two hundred tonnes of food aid were “ready” to be sent from Cyprus to war-ravaged Gaza by sea, a Spanish NGO said, the first shipment along an EU-backed maritime corridor.

#MEXICO A helicopter carrying three National Guard members and a Border Patrol agent has crashed along the US-Mexico border, killing three people, Texas officials have said.

#OH NO YOU DON’T US President Joe Biden has criticised election rival Donald Trump for meeting Viktor Orban, saying the Hungarian premier was “looking for dictatorship”.

PARTING SHOT

A man from Dublin told the Journal that while he was working at a voting station yesterday he witnessed a Padre Pio medal make its way into a ballot box. Today he found the box and will now return the medal, which had been passed down generations. Jane Matthews Jane Matthews

