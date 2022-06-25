#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Patrick Coleman Saturday 25 Jun 2022, 8:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

dublin-pride-parade Participants taking part in the Dublin Pride parade. Source: PA

WORLD

u-s-california-supreme-court-abortion-rights-protest Demonstrators gather to protest against the Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe vs. Wade abortion-rights ruling in downtown Los Angeles. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#ROE V WADE Abortion rights supporters prepared to fan out across America Saturday for a second day of protest against the Supreme Court’s thunderbolt ruling.

#OSLO SHOOTING A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early on Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival.

#GUN CONTROL President Joe Biden signed into law the first significant federal bill on gun safety in decades, saying that while it falls short of what’s really needed it will “save lives.”

#UKRAINE WAR Russian Forces are trying to block a city in eastern Ukraine, the region’s governor said today, after their relentless assault on a nearby city forced Ukrainian troops to begin withdrawal.

#AFGHANISTAN Taliban rulers pledged they would not interfere with international efforts to distribute aid to people affected by this week’s deadly earthquake.

PARTING SHOT

90110768 Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

The cost of fuel has rocketed in recent months and the cost of filling your car is becoming more expensive by the day. 

Certain politicians have advised people to drive their car at lower speeds and to walk more as ideas to cut down on how much fuel each person is using. 

So, we want to know: Have you been trying to reduce your own personal fuel usage? Take the poll here.

Patrick Coleman

