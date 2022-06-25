Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Dublin’s Pride Parade returned to the streets of the capital on Saturday for the first time since the pandemic.
- Disagreements appear between Government party MEPs on whether or not the EU should classify nuclear energy as green.
- Bertie Ahern told a meeting of the Dublin Citizens’ Assembly that a directly elected mayor for Dublin could be a ‘dog’s dinner’ unless proper planning takes place.
- Taoiseach led tributes to a Limerick Fianna Fáil Councillor Jerry O’Dea, who died overnight aged 55.
- A veteran climber warned people are ‘putting their safety at risk’ by climbing scenic peaks just for Instagram likes.
- Gardaí appealed for help in tracing the whereabouts of 91-year-old Wilhelm (Willy) Widmer, who is missing since yesterday afternoon.
- A status yellow rain warning is in place for Galway and Mayo, with warnings that heavy showers and longer spells of rain may lead to spot flooding in places.
WORLD
#ROE V WADE Abortion rights supporters prepared to fan out across America Saturday for a second day of protest against the Supreme Court’s thunderbolt ruling.
#OSLO SHOOTING A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early on Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival.
#GUN CONTROL President Joe Biden signed into law the first significant federal bill on gun safety in decades, saying that while it falls short of what’s really needed it will “save lives.”
#UKRAINE WAR Russian Forces are trying to block a city in eastern Ukraine, the region’s governor said today, after their relentless assault on a nearby city forced Ukrainian troops to begin withdrawal.
#AFGHANISTAN Taliban rulers pledged they would not interfere with international efforts to distribute aid to people affected by this week’s deadly earthquake.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
The cost of fuel has rocketed in recent months and the cost of filling your car is becoming more expensive by the day.
Certain politicians have advised people to drive their car at lower speeds and to walk more as ideas to cut down on how much fuel each person is using.
So, we want to know: Have you been trying to reduce your own personal fuel usage? Take the poll here.
COMMENTS