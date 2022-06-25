Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing 91-year-old man

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for help tracing the whereabouts of 91-year-old Wilhelm (Willy) Widmer who is missing from his home in Clontarf, Dublin 3, since yesterday afternoon.
Wilhelm is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build, white hair and blue eyes.
Gardaí and Wilhelm’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Wilhelm’s whereabouts are asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
