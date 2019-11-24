This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 24 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

A shooting in Dublin, missing migrants and the Tory election manifesto had people talking today.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 7:53 PM
1 hour ago 2,512 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4904924

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

VANTASTIC 03_90585705 Minister for Rural & Community Development Michael Ring an analysis of the Vantastic service Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

  • A man in his 20s was seriously injured in a shooting in north Dublin.
  • Several newspapers reported that up to 11 of the migrants discovered on a ferry bound for Rosslare earlier this week had gone missing.
  • A man was arrested after an inmate at Cloverhill Prison was found strangled to death in yesterday.
  • A second Northern Irish man was charged with human trafficking offences in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a lorry in Essex.
  • Arlene Foster called for the resumption of Stormont negotiations with Sinn Féin after the UK general election.
  • Fine Gael junior minister Damien English suggested that candidates who are picked to stand in elections should be subjected to more scrutiny by their parties.
  • A 75-year-old woman was killed in single-vehicle road collision in Co Down.
  • It emerged that Dublin’s Disney Store lodged an application to install a security gate outside its premises to prevent homeless people from sleeping there at night.

INTERNATIONAL

general-election-2019 Boris Johnson at the launch of his party's General Election manifesto Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#PUT IT TO THE TESTO British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to bring his Brexit deal back to Parliament before Christmas at the launch of his party’s election manifesto in Telford.

#2020 VISION Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg formally launched a Democratic bid to become the next US president.

#ATOMIC Pope Francis called on world leaders to renounce atomic weapons and the Cold War-era doctrine of deterrence during a visit to the Japanese city of Nagasaki.

PARTING SHOT

The grand old stretch in the evening is long gone, and it’s certainly getting towards the more gloomy part of the year.

But just because the light is gone and the weather is colder, doesn’t mean nature isn’t out there to be enjoyed.

Here’s an example of what’s out there at this time of year, captured in Tipperary yesterday evening:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie