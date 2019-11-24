Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister for Rural & Community Development Michael Ring an analysis of the Vantastic service Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A man in his 20s was seriously injured in a shooting in north Dublin.

in north Dublin. Several newspapers reported that up to 11 of the migrants discovered on a ferry bound for Rosslare earlier this week had gone missing.

discovered on a ferry bound for Rosslare earlier this week had gone missing. A man was arrested after an inmate at Cloverhill Prison was found strangled to death in yesterday.

was found strangled to death in yesterday. A second Northern Irish man was charged with human trafficking offences in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a lorry in Essex.

offences in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a lorry in Essex. Arlene Foster called for the resumption of Stormont negotiations with Sinn Féin after the UK general election.

with Sinn Féin after the UK general election. Fine Gael junior minister Damien English suggested that candidates who are picked to stand in elections should be subjected to more scrutiny by their parties.

suggested that candidates who are picked to stand in elections should be subjected to more scrutiny by their parties. A 75-year-old woman was killed in single-vehicle road collision in Co Down .

. It emerged that Dublin’s Disney Store lodged an application to install a security gate outside its premises to prevent homeless people from sleeping there at night.

INTERNATIONAL

Boris Johnson at the launch of his party's General Election manifesto Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#PUT IT TO THE TESTO British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to bring his Brexit deal back to Parliament before Christmas at the launch of his party’s election manifesto in Telford.

#2020 VISION Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg formally launched a Democratic bid to become the next US president.

#ATOMIC Pope Francis called on world leaders to renounce atomic weapons and the Cold War-era doctrine of deterrence during a visit to the Japanese city of Nagasaki.

PARTING SHOT

The grand old stretch in the evening is long gone, and it’s certainly getting towards the more gloomy part of the year.

But just because the light is gone and the weather is colder, doesn’t mean nature isn’t out there to be enjoyed.

Here’s an example of what’s out there at this time of year, captured in Tipperary yesterday evening: