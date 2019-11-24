This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
75-year-old woman dies in single-vehicle collision in Down

The woman was travelling on the A1 southbound when the collision occurred.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 5:41 PM
27 minutes ago
The collision occurred on the A1 southbound at around 12.45pm
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A 75-YEAR-OLD woman has been killed in single-vehicle road collision in Co Down.

The woman was travelling on the A1 southbound this afternoon, when the collision happened between Banbridge and Dromore shortly before 12:45pm.

The PSNI are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the motorway in the area this afternoon and who may have seen a red Citroen C1, which the woman was travelling in, before the collision.

They are also urging anyone with dash-cam footage who could assist with their inquiries to contact them.

The stretch of motorway between Banbridge and Dromore remains closed in both directions while police continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

