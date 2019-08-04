Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Kilkenny Castle was revealed as Ireland's top free tourist attraction in Ireland. Source: Fáilte Ireland

Ireland’s most visited tourist attractions were revealed, with the Guinness Storehouse topping the paid-attraction list, and Kilkenny Castle topping the free-to-enter list.

topping the paid-attraction list, and topping the free-to-enter list. A yellow rainfall warning was issued for eight counties in the west of Ireland with forecasters predicting heavy downpours and a risk of flash flooding.

warning was issued for eight counties in the west of Ireland with forecasters predicting heavy downpours and a risk of flash flooding. A man in his mid-40s was rushed to hospital following a single car collision in Cork this morning.

this morning. Gardaí in Dublin have arrested six people in a crackdown on drink driving in the capital over the bank holiday.

in the capital over the bank holiday. A man was arrested in Belfast following a collision outside a cemetery yesteday which left one man dead and two others injured.

following a collision outside a cemetery yesteday which left one man dead and two others injured. A teenage girl from London, who is believed to be travelling on an Irish passport, has gone missing in Malaysia.

WORLD

#TEXAS Authorities in the US are investigating a mass shooting at a Walmart store which left more than 20 people dead in El Paso as a possible hate crime.

#ROME US actor Kevin Spacey who is under investigation for sexual assault in the US and Britain, has made a his first public appearance in two years in Rome.

#IRAN Iranian naval forces have seized another “foreign vessel” in the Gulf, state news agency IRNA reported today.

PARTING SHOT

In a weekend which saw gay pride parades take place across the world in cities like Belfast and, Brighton and Vancouver, our own Cork also hosted its own festivities.

Organisers say it is the biggest pride parade to take place in the rebel county with up to 15,000 people in attendance.

The theme of the parade was Stonewall: 50 Years Proud, marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York, which sparked the gay pride movement.