Yellow rainfall warning issued for eight counties due to heavy downpours and risk of flash flooding

Eight counties in the west of Ireland have been issued with the warning.

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a status yellow rainfall warning for eight counties in the west of Ireland today.

The warning came into effect at 2pm today and is valid until 9pm tonight.

The forecaster warned heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods and hazardous driving conditions.

The counties affected are Donegal, Kerry, Limerick and Clare, as well as all of Connaught.

It said: “Heavy thundery downpours this afternoon and evening will lead to flash flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

“Intense rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm in a short period of time likely.”

The national forecaster forecasts thunderstorms rolling in from the west, with a risk of flash flooding “in particular in Co. Galway”, and the possibility of rain turning to hail.

Those showers are forecast to move easterly into Leinster later in the evening before dying off overnight.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will remain moderately warm at around 18C to 22C for the day before falling to between 10C and 13C later tonight.

Monday

Although, the showers will clear overnight, the bank holiday Monday will see a return of thunderstorms and heavy downpours coming in from the west once again.

“The showers will become widespread through the course of the afternoon and evening, some of the showers heavy with the risk of thunderstorms,” Met Éireann said.

“Some bright or sunny spells between the showers. Highs of 18C to 21C in moderate southwest breezes, which will be fresh to strong and gusty around showers and on coasts.”

Similar conditions are set to persist over the coming days “with showers building in the afternoon and dying at night, [continuing] through the extended outlook period”.