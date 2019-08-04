This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man charged following death of 70-year-old man hit by stolen car outside Belfast cemetery

Two other men were seriously injured during the incident.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 4 Aug 2019, 5:10 PM
Forensic detectives investigate the scene.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been charged by police in Northern Ireland after a stolen vehicle was driven into a crowd of people outside a Belfast cemetery, killing one man and leaving two in serious condition yesterday.

Three men sustained serious injuries during the incident which occurred shortly after midday. 

A 70-year-old man later died from his injuries, while two other men were last night reported as being in serious condition at hospital. 

The fatal collision occurred on the Whiterock road in west Belfast. 

Chief Inspector Gary Reid said: “The man has been charged to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday 5 August with a number of offences.”

“[Offences] including causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit due to drink or drugs, and aggravated vehicle taking causing injury or death.”

