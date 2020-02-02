This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 2 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

A terrorist attack in London, a surprising opinion poll – and a palindrome day.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 2 Feb 2020, 8:04 PM
57 minutes ago 3,167 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4990303

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

GALWAY 2020 - TURF JOB-2 Creative Director and Marilyn Gaughan-Reddan, Head of Programme for Galway 2020 on site as turf arrives to The Claddagh, the venue of the opening ceremony. Source: DECLAN COLOHAN

  • Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil are neck-and-neck, according to a new opinion poll
  • The HSE said this evening that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland, as a suspected case was circulated online
  • Two men appeared in court charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Cork city, after which a man was placed in an induced coma
  • Ireland recorded the highest increase in cyclist fatality rates among all EU member states in the past decade.
  • A garda was injured after a number of protesters clashed during a rally against hate speech legislation in Dublin
  • We asked each political party for their positions on insurance ahead of the general election - here’s what they said.

WORLD

streatham-shooting Source: Victoria Jones

#LONDON ATTACK: A man has been shot dead by police, two people were stabbed and a third person was injured after an Islamist-related terror attack in London.

#CORONAVIRUS: A man in the Philippines has become the first person outside China to die from the outbreak, while the overall death toll has risen above 300

#BREXIT: Boris Johnson is expected to tell the EU he is prepared to accept border checks in a no-deal like scenario as tensions ratcheted up between the sparring sides. 

#BACKLASH: Clarence House defended Prince Charles after it was revealed that he flew more than 100 miles in a private helicopter to make a speech about lowering aircraft emissions

PARTING SHOT

Irish people have been sharing this Instagram post from Bernie Sanders, a candidate for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election.

But it’s not Bernie that’s getting the attention – it’s his young grandson, who’s wearing a Republic of Ireland soccer jersey. 

His wife Jane O’Meara Sanders, who we interviewed in 2018, has Irish roots.

Bernie Sanders Source: Instagram

As another aside, today’s date is 02022020 – an so, has been nicknamed ‘Palindrome Day’.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie