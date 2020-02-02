Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil are neck-and-neck, according to a new opinion poll
- The HSE said this evening that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland, as a suspected case was circulated online
- Two men appeared in court charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Cork city, after which a man was placed in an induced coma
- Ireland recorded the highest increase in cyclist fatality rates among all EU member states in the past decade.
- A garda was injured after a number of protesters clashed during a rally against hate speech legislation in Dublin
- We asked each political party for their positions on insurance ahead of the general election - here’s what they said.
WORLD
#LONDON ATTACK: A man has been shot dead by police, two people were stabbed and a third person was injured after an Islamist-related terror attack in London.
#CORONAVIRUS: A man in the Philippines has become the first person outside China to die from the outbreak, while the overall death toll has risen above 300
#BREXIT: Boris Johnson is expected to tell the EU he is prepared to accept border checks in a no-deal like scenario as tensions ratcheted up between the sparring sides.
#BACKLASH: Clarence House defended Prince Charles after it was revealed that he flew more than 100 miles in a private helicopter to make a speech about lowering aircraft emissions.
PARTING SHOT
Irish people have been sharing this Instagram post from Bernie Sanders, a candidate for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election.
But it’s not Bernie that’s getting the attention – it’s his young grandson, who’s wearing a Republic of Ireland soccer jersey.
His wife Jane O’Meara Sanders, who we interviewed in 2018, has Irish roots.
As another aside, today’s date is 02022020 – an so, has been nicknamed ‘Palindrome Day’.
