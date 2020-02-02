Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Creative Director and Marilyn Gaughan-Reddan, Head of Programme for Galway 2020 on site as turf arrives to The Claddagh, the venue of the opening ceremony. Source: DECLAN COLOHAN

Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil are neck-and-neck, according to a new opinion poll

and Fianna Fáil are neck-and-neck, according to a new opinion poll The HSE said this evening that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland, as a suspected case was circulated online

in Ireland, as a suspected case was circulated online Two men appeared in court charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Cork city , after which a man was placed in an induced coma

, after which a man was placed in an induced coma Ireland recorded the highest increase in cyclist fatality rates among all EU member states in the past decade.

among all EU member states in the past decade. A garda was injured after a number of protesters clashed during a rally against hate speech legislation in Dublin

legislation in Dublin We asked each political party for their positions on insurance ahead of the general election - here’s what they said.

WORLD

#LONDON ATTACK: A man has been shot dead by police, two people were stabbed and a third person was injured after an Islamist-related terror attack in London.

#CORONAVIRUS: A man in the Philippines has become the first person outside China to die from the outbreak, while the overall death toll has risen above 300

#BREXIT: Boris Johnson is expected to tell the EU he is prepared to accept border checks in a no-deal like scenario as tensions ratcheted up between the sparring sides.

#BACKLASH: Clarence House defended Prince Charles after it was revealed that he flew more than 100 miles in a private helicopter to make a speech about lowering aircraft emissions.

PARTING SHOT

Irish people have been sharing this Instagram post from Bernie Sanders, a candidate for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election.

But it’s not Bernie that’s getting the attention – it’s his young grandson, who’s wearing a Republic of Ireland soccer jersey.

His wife Jane O’Meara Sanders, who we interviewed in 2018, has Irish roots.

As another aside, today’s date is 02022020 – an so, has been nicknamed ‘Palindrome Day’.