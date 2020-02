GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING AN aggravated burglary in Cork last month have charged two men in their 20s in relation to the incident.

The alleged incident occurred in the early hours of 20 January at a house in Lotamore in Cork city.

It’s understood a man was doused with petrol and set alight in the incident.

Gardaí in Mayfield arrested the two men in their 20s yesterday.

Both men will appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court this morning.