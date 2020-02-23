Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

File photo of floods from 2016 in Dublin as Met Éireann warns of localised flooding around the country overnight. Source: Sam Boal

WORLD

Trump addressed the media outside the White House before jetting off to India.

#TRUMP US president Donald Trump said that he has never been briefed about Russian efforts to help Bernie Sanders win the Democratic presidential nomination.

#ITALY Police are patrolling the perimeters around virus-stricken northern Italian towns as Italy put tens of thousands of people under lockdown and cancels festivals and sporting events in an attempt to halt Europe’s worst outbreak of the new coronavirus.

#BREXIT French president Emmanuel Macron has said he was “not sure” it would be possible for the European Union and Britain to reach a trade deal by the end of the year.

Parting shot

“Rape derailed my life. When you’re raped, your plans and ambitions can go out the window.”

Lavinia Kerwick was the first rape victim to waive her right to anonymity in Ireland. In a column for TheJournal.ie today, she writes of the lasting impact it had on her and her family.