Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND
- Met Éireann extended a yellow weather rainfall warning due to come into effect tonight to a further five counties, meaning 20 counties are being warned of expected rainfall.
- Residents of Springfield, Clonlara, Co Clare, were evacuated from their homes and more were braced for “hell” and “misery” as the flooded River Shannon swept around their homes.
- Owners of properties in a complex in Blackrock, Dublin, have been hit with a bill of €18,000 each to repair fire safety deficiencies at their homes.
- The cost for students to rent on campus in Irish universities has almost doubled over the past decade, with protests held earlier this week at UCD against further planned increases.
- Ireland’s top three political parties are continuing to seek a form of coalition government this week, two weeks after the general election was held.
- A man in his 20s has been arrested and firearms have been seized following an overnight search of an apartment in Dublin.
WORLD
#TRUMP US president Donald Trump said that he has never been briefed about Russian efforts to help Bernie Sanders win the Democratic presidential nomination.
#ITALY Police are patrolling the perimeters around virus-stricken northern Italian towns as Italy put tens of thousands of people under lockdown and cancels festivals and sporting events in an attempt to halt Europe’s worst outbreak of the new coronavirus.
#BREXIT French president Emmanuel Macron has said he was “not sure” it would be possible for the European Union and Britain to reach a trade deal by the end of the year.
Parting shot
“Rape derailed my life. When you’re raped, your plans and ambitions can go out the window.”
Lavinia Kerwick was the first rape victim to waive her right to anonymity in Ireland. In a column for TheJournal.ie today, she writes of the lasting impact it had on her and her family.
