Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND
- The Department of Health has confirmed that a further one patient diagnosed with Covid-19 has died and there are three new cases of the disease in Ireland.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has vowed to place pictures of Michael Collins and Eamon De Valera side by side in his office in Dublin to signal a new era in Irish politics.
- An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 31-year-old Jason Lee Martin in Ballymena in the early hours of Saturday morning.
- Police in Northern Ireland have described the murder of a 28-year-old man in west Belfast on Saturday as callous and reckless.
- Professor Philip Nolan has urged the public to consider whether travelling abroad is a “luxury or necessity” as the number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland related to travel has increased.
- Eamon Ryan has said the Green Party’s leadership contest will take place online in the next month now that a government has been formed.
- Met Éireann issued a status orange rainfall warning for three counties in the North West of the country today.
- Traveller activist and now soon-to-be senator Eileen Flynn has described the moment she received a phone call from Taoiseach Micheál Martin informing her that she had been chosen as one of his 11 nominees to the Seanad.
INTERNATIONAL
#BLACK LIVES MATTER US President Donald Trump shared a video of a stand-off between anti-Trump protesters and his supporters in which a man chants “white power” – before deleting it amid an outcry.
#HONG KONG China’s legislature begun reviewing a controversial national security bill for Hong Kong that critics say will severely compromise human rights in the semi-autonomous territory.
#WALMART An armed man has driven into a Walmart distribution centre in California and opened fire, killing one person and injuring four others before being shot dead by police.
Parting Shot
It’s sure been a long week in politics, as the saying goes – and a historic one at that. The government for the duration of the 33rd Dáil, complete with a new set of Cabinet ministers has been announced.
But on this very day 57 years ago, the most powerful politician in the world at the time – former US president and Irish American John F. Kennedy – addressed Dáil Eireann, suggesting that under different circumstances he may well have been a TD in Leinster House himself.
