Sunday 28 June, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Importing Covid, Martin returns to Cork, and Trump under fire for another tweet… It’s The Fix.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 28 Jun 2020, 8:01 PM
1 hour ago 4,366 Views 1 Comment
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE ARAS SEALS OF OFFICE MX-9 Government ministers across three political parties began their first day with their new brief.

INTERNATIONAL 

trump-book Source: Alex Brandon

#BLACK LIVES MATTER US President Donald Trump shared a video of a stand-off between anti-Trump protesters and his supporters in which a man chants “white power” – before deleting it amid an outcry. 

#HONG KONG China’s legislature begun reviewing a controversial national security bill for Hong Kong that critics say will severely compromise human rights in the semi-autonomous territory.

#WALMART An armed man has driven into a Walmart distribution centre in California and opened fire, killing one person and injuring four others before being shot dead by police.

Parting Shot

It’s sure been a long week in politics, as the saying goes – and a historic one at that. The government for the duration of the 33rd Dáil, complete with a new set of Cabinet ministers has been announced. 

But on this very day 57 years ago, the most powerful politician in the world at the time – former US president and Irish American John F. Kennedy – addressed Dáil Eireann, suggesting that under different circumstances he may well have been a TD in Leinster House himself. 

Conor McCrave
