Teenager charged with murder of 31-year-old Jason Lee Martin in Ballymena

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with the murder of 31-year-old Jason Lee Martin in Ballymena in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police in Northern Ireland launched a murder investigation after Martin was killed at a house in Ballymena overnight.

An 18-year-old was arrested and taken into custody, and PSNI Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan at the time said: “Jason died after he was stabbed whilst in a house in the early hours of [Saturday] morning.”

Today, detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Jason Lee Martin have charged an 18-year-old man with his murder.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court via videolink tomorrow.