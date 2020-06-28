This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 28 June, 2020
Teenager charged with murder of 31-year-old Jason Lee Martin in Ballymena

Jason Lee Martin was stabbed in the early hours of Saturday morning.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 28 Jun 2020, 5:13 PM
AN 18-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with the murder of 31-year-old Jason Lee Martin in Ballymena in the early hours of Saturday morning. 

Police in Northern Ireland launched a murder investigation after Martin was killed at a house in Ballymena overnight.

An 18-year-old was arrested and taken into custody, and PSNI Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan at the time said: “Jason died after he was stabbed whilst in a house in the early hours of [Saturday] morning.”

Today, detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Jason Lee Martin have charged an 18-year-old man with his murder.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court via videolink tomorrow.

