This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 28 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two dead after man drives into Walmart centre in California and begins shooting

Police officers shot the suspected gunman at the centre in Red Bluff after he killed one person and injured four others.

By Press Association Sunday 28 Jun 2020, 8:15 AM
1 hour ago 7,368 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5135297
The scene in California.
Image: PA
The scene in California.
The scene in California.
Image: PA

AN ARMED MAN has driven into a Walmart distribution centre in California and opened fire, killing one person and injuring four others before being shot dead by police.

The shooting by the 31-year-old man with a semi-automatic weapon started at about 3.30pm on Saturday at the centre south of Red Bluff, 185 miles north of San Francisco, Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said at a news conference.

Tehama County Sheriff’s Office deputies found that the gunman had circled the car park four times before crashing into the building and opening fire with a semi-automatic long gun, Mr Johnston said.

During his spree, Walmart employee Martin Haro Lozano was killed and a fire broke out.

Red Bluff police officers shot the suspected gunman at the centre, the KHSL TV station reported, while Mr Johnston said the man had a history with the workplace.

Scott Thammakhanty, an employee at the facility, said he heard the gunman fire from a semi-automatic weapon.

“It went on and on – I don’t even know how many times he fired. I just know it was a lot,” he said.

Mr Thammakhanty and others started running for their lives, and he said he saw people lying on the ground as he went.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Walmart spokesman Scott Pope told local newspaper the Record Searchlight that the company is “aware of the situation” and working with law enforcement.

“We don’t have any additional information to share at this time,” Mr Pope said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie