Thursday 24 October, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Hate speech, Votegate, and drug driving… Here’s a round up of what happened today.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 8:55 PM
47 minutes ago 1,733 Views 1 Comment
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

1274 Flanagan_90583319 Minister Charlie Flanagan launches public consultation on hate speech. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

  • Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan today launched a public consultation on hate speech as part of its move to update legislation on the issue.
  • RTÉ Radio One is still the most listened to station in Ireland according to the most recent JNLR figures published this afternoon.
  • Gardaí have warned that there has been a “dramatic growth” in drug driving, with Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary said that garda drug detections were “significantly higher” than in 2018.
  • The entire Dáil voting system needs to be reviewed, according to a report into the Dáil voting controversy – but no sanctions or disciplinary action were recommended. 
  • The trial of Aaron Brady, who is charged with murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, has been scheduled for November 11 following a series of pre-trial hearings at the Central Criminal Court.
  • Fianna Fáil TDs at the centre of the Votegate controversy have apologised in the Dáil Chamber this afternoon. 

WORLD

spain-francos-remains Relatives carry the coffin with the remains of Spanish dictator General Francisco Franco. Source: Juan Carlos Hidalgo

#EXHUMED Spain has exhumed the embalmed body of Francisco Franco from a grandiose state mausoleum ahead of its relocation it to a more discreet grave in a country still conflicted over the dictator’s decades-long regime.

#WEINSTEIN US Actress Rose McGowan filed a lawsuit yesterday against Harvey Weinstein, his ex-attorneys and a private intelligence agency, alleging they conspired to discredit her when she accused the disgraced movie mogul of rape.

#IMPEACHMENT Republic representatives stormed a closed-door impeachment hearing and refused to leave for several hours in an escalation of the showdown over the investigation of US President Donald Trump.

Parting Shot

It was months in the making but the Stardust podcasts from TheJournal.ie landed two weeks ago, recounting the story of the nightclub fire that claimed the lives of almost 50 people. 

Now in the third episode of the series, the people who were there that night and the first responders on the scene recall their memories of one of the darkest days in modern Irish history.


Source: Stardust/SoundCloud

