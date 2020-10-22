Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A woman passes by a shuttered shop in Dublin city centre. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

90% of residents in a nursing home in Galway have tested positive for Covid-19

in Galway have tested positive for Covid-19 Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a woman and the unexplained death of an infant boy

of an infant boy The Dáil passed the Government’s Mother and Baby Homes Bill

Bill An Garda Síochána introduced a large number of ‘rolling’ checkpoints, community patrols and ongoing support for the most vulnerable as part of Level 5

introduced a large number of ‘rolling’ checkpoints, community patrols and ongoing support for the most vulnerable as part of Level 5 At least four people were arrested after an anti-lockdown demonstration in Dublin city centre in which protesters clashed with gardaí.

demonstration in Dublin city centre in which protesters clashed with gardaí. Almost a quarter of secondary and further education teachers have said they have an underlying health issue that is of concern to them

have said they have an underlying health issue that is of concern to them Level 5 kicked in today – here’s what the rules are.

WORLD

Alister's brother Emeka was killed by a stray bullet from the Nigerian Army. Near Lekki toll gate in Lagos. Source: Sunday Alamba via PA Images

#US ELECTION: Barack Obama has criticised US President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, his culpability in national discord and his overall fitness for the job.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

#NIGERIA: Unrest remains in Nigeria: gunfire could be heard as people ran through streets of Lagos while plumes of smoke rose from a prison today.

PARTING SHOT

Here’s a soothing, wholesome video of Angela Lansbury recording music for Beauty and the Beast.