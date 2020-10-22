#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

An outbreak in a nursing home, Brexit talks are back, and 1,066 cases in Ireland.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 9:05 PM
44 minutes ago 3,693 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5241308

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

003 Level 5 Day 1 A woman passes by a shuttered shop in Dublin city centre. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • 90% of residents in a nursing home in Galway have tested positive for Covid-19
  • Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a woman and the unexplained death of an infant boy
  • The Dáil passed the Government’s Mother and Baby Homes Bill
  • An Garda Síochána introduced a large number of ‘rolling’ checkpoints, community patrols and ongoing support for the most vulnerable as part of Level 5
  • At least four people were arrested after an anti-lockdown demonstration in Dublin city centre in which protesters clashed with gardaí.
  • Almost a quarter of secondary and further education teachers have said they have an underlying health issue that is of concern to them 
  • Level 5 kicked in today – here’s what the rules are.

WORLD

nigeria-police-protest Alister's brother Emeka was killed by a stray bullet from the Nigerian Army. Near Lekki toll gate in Lagos. Source: Sunday Alamba via PA Images

#US ELECTION: Barack Obama has criticised US President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, his culpability in national discord and his overall fitness for the job.

#NIGERIA: Unrest remains in Nigeria: gunfire could be heard as people ran through streets of Lagos while plumes of smoke rose from a prison today.

PARTING SHOT

Here’s a soothing, wholesome video of Angela Lansbury recording music for Beauty and the Beast.

