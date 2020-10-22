Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- 90% of residents in a nursing home in Galway have tested positive for Covid-19
- Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a woman and the unexplained death of an infant boy
- The Dáil passed the Government’s Mother and Baby Homes Bill
- An Garda Síochána introduced a large number of ‘rolling’ checkpoints, community patrols and ongoing support for the most vulnerable as part of Level 5
- At least four people were arrested after an anti-lockdown demonstration in Dublin city centre in which protesters clashed with gardaí.
- Almost a quarter of secondary and further education teachers have said they have an underlying health issue that is of concern to them
- Level 5 kicked in today – here’s what the rules are.
WORLD
#US ELECTION: Barack Obama has criticised US President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, his culpability in national discord and his overall fitness for the job.
#NIGERIA: Unrest remains in Nigeria: gunfire could be heard as people ran through streets of Lagos while plumes of smoke rose from a prison today.
PARTING SHOT
Here’s a soothing, wholesome video of Angela Lansbury recording music for Beauty and the Beast.
