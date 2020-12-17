Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A young Meath farmer and recent teaching graduate Ellen Farnan, at her 'lockdown graduation'. Source: Rebecca Doran Photography

The Taoiseach said the government will not be changing Covid-19 restrictions for Christmas, but that people should expect new restrictions “before the New Year”

Covid-19 restrictions for Christmas, but that people should expect new restrictions “before the New Year” A six-week NI lockdown, starting on St Stephen’s Day, was agreed by Stormont

484 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland, as the National Public Health Emergency Team said they are concerned of a “rapid growth” in cases

were confirmed in Ireland, as the National Public Health Emergency Team said they are concerned of a “rapid growth” in cases Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that the Irish bailout of the banks did happen, stating that the Taoiseach misspoke yesterday

of the banks did happen, stating that the Taoiseach misspoke yesterday The HSE warned people to only meet indoors with people you trust

warned people to only meet indoors with people you trust Sharing hate speech online is set to become a criminal offence under proposed legislation but there will be a high bar for prosecution

is set to become a criminal offence under proposed legislation but there will be a high bar for prosecution Parents of service users at St John of God’s have expressed anger at the lack of progress to transfer responsibility for the services to the HSE

have expressed anger at the lack of progress to transfer responsibility for the services to the HSE Ireland has been ranked second-highest in the the the world for quality of life, according to a new study by the United Nations.

WORLD

A red squirrel sniffs out nuts inside Christmas stockings at Wildwood Escot Park in Devon. Source: PA Images

#BREXIT TALKS: UK Prime Minsiter Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the final issues in trade talks remain “challenging”.

#RUSSIA: President Vladimir Putin denied reports that country’s security services were behind the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, saying that if they were, Navalny would be dead.

#WORLD LEADER: French president Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19 - Taoiseach Micheál Martin tested negative, after attending the European Council with Macron last week.

PARTING SHOT

TheJournal.ie‘s brilliant Stardust podcast has won its third major award – the prestigious Mary Raftery Prize for social affairs journalism.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The judges said: “It is superbly crafted and a very moving account of the 1981 Stardust fire and the families’ long-drawn-out campaign to get justice.”

The six-part podcast also won gold at the New York Festivals Radio Awards for Best Narrative/Documentary Podcast; and best Radio Documentary at this year’s Celtic Media Festival.

Comhghairdeas ó chroí le Sean Murray, Nicky Ryan agus Christine Bohan.