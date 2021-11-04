Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Government published its long-awaited revised Climate Action Plan
- A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman in north Dublin
- The National Ambulance Service paused a recruitment campaign after receiving anonymous letters raising claims about the way the process was being run
- Direct Provision residents claimed they are served meals in plastic bags
- The Government has approved a 2% cap on rent increases in Rent Pressure Zones
- The HSE gave out 33,000 first or second dose Covid-19 vaccines last week
- There were 3,024 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed today.
WORLD
#COP26: 19 countries have signed a pledge to end new funding for the unabated fossil fuel energy sector by the end of next year.
#AUSTRALIA: Police charged a 36-year-old man with the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith, hours after they released an audio recording of the moment she was rescued.
#SLEAZE: Former Northern Ireland Secretary Owen Paterson resigned as an MP after Boris Johnson u-turned to allow a fresh vote on his suspension for an alleged breach of lobbying rules.
#COVID TREATMENT: The first anti-viral pill for Covid-19 that can be taken at home has been approved for use in the UK.
PARTING SHOT
This potato is being assessed to see if it’s the biggest in the world.
A New Zealand couple, who discovered the giant root vegetable while weeding their garden, are anxiously waiting to hear if this turkey-like spud is a record-breaker.
Weighing in at a remarkable 7.9kg, it’s equal to a couple of sacks of potatoes, or a small dog. The couple have named the potato ‘Doug’ and have built a small cart to tow it around.
“We put a hat on him. We put him on Facebook, taking him for a walk, giving him some sunshine,” its finder Colin Craig-Brown said. “It’s all a bit of fun. It’s amazing what entertains people.”
When you read the rest of what’s in the news today, you can see why this might be exactly what people need.
