Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Taoiseach, the Tánaiste and Minister Eamon Ryan at the launch of the Climate Action Plan. Source: Julien Behal Photography

WORLD

A demonstration by Ocean Rebellion against the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) in Glasgow. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#COP26: 19 countries have signed a pledge to end new funding for the unabated fossil fuel energy sector by the end of next year.

#AUSTRALIA: Police charged a 36-year-old man with the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith, hours after they released an audio recording of the moment she was rescued.

#SLEAZE: Former Northern Ireland Secretary Owen Paterson resigned as an MP after Boris Johnson u-turned to allow a fresh vote on his suspension for an alleged breach of lobbying rules.

#COVID TREATMENT: The first anti-viral pill for Covid-19 that can be taken at home has been approved for use in the UK.

PARTING SHOT

This potato is being assessed to see if it’s the biggest in the world.

Source: PA Images

A New Zealand couple, who discovered the giant root vegetable while weeding their garden, are anxiously waiting to hear if this turkey-like spud is a record-breaker.

Weighing in at a remarkable 7.9kg, it’s equal to a couple of sacks of potatoes, or a small dog. The couple have named the potato ‘Doug’ and have built a small cart to tow it around.

Source: PA Images

“We put a hat on him. We put him on Facebook, taking him for a walk, giving him some sunshine,” its finder Colin Craig-Brown said. “It’s all a bit of fun. It’s amazing what entertains people.”

When you read the rest of what’s in the news today, you can see why this might be exactly what people need.