Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fomer St Marys Nursing Home in Dublin is to be used to accommodate 220 asylum seekers Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Kashmiri Shia Muslims in India at a vigil chanting anti-Israel and anti-US slogans during a demonstration after two explosions in Iran that killed nearly 100 people Alamy Alamy

#MIDDLE EAST An American strike has killed a pro-Iran commander in Iraq who was involved in attacks on Washington’s troops, a US defense official has said.

#IMMUNITY President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus signed a new law today that gives him lifelong immunity from criminal prosecution and prevents opposition leaders living abroad from running in future presidential elections.

#SCHOOL SHOOTING A shooting at a high school in the midwestern US state of Iowa today has left “multiple gunshot victims,” local authorities said.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Alamy

In London, a national COVID-19 memorial wall has been created.

People have left flowers as well as notes commemorating those who died in the pandemic.

Over 200,000 hearts have been painted to date on the wall outside St Thomas’ Hospital opposite the Houses of Parliament.