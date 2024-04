NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Carol and James, parents to Aoife Johnston, who died in UHL at the age of 16 David Raleigh David Raleigh

Nadine Otego Seiler wears images of special counsel Jack Smith on her head as she protests outside the U.S. Supreme Court over Trump v. United States, a case on whether former Donald Trump has presidential immunity from criminal prosecution. Alamy Alamy

#US ELECTIONS An Arizona grand jury has indicted Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, the ex-president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani and 16 others in an election interference case.

#CORRUPTION Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, last night announced that he would be stepping away from public duties, and mulled the possibility of resigning, after a corruption probe had been launched against his wife.

#HORSEPLAY Two military horses seriously injured after running loose through London yesterday have undergone operations, the British army has said.

Broadcaster Brendan Courtney with Moninne Griffith (CEO, Belong To), Dr.Matt Kennedy (Research and Advocacy Manager, Belong To), Ciara Kelly, Ranin Faidi, Lisa Connell and Dr Agnes Higgins (Trinity College Dublin Researcher). Julien Behal Julien Behal

New research highlights stark deterioration in mental health of LGBTQI+ people since 2016.

The report was launched at the Mansion House in Dublin, where attendees were told that some cohorts, such as younger age groups and the transgender and gender non-conforming communities, experience significant challenges which contribute to poor mental health.

Broadcaster Brendan Courtney helped launch the report today.