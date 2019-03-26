Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The National Transport Authority has confirmed that the Metrolink project will not continue south of the Charlemont Luas stop in Dublin.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that no one can condone the actions of Lisa Smith, but that she has an innocent child
- An investigation was launched at a Cork maternity hospital after a mother was found dead on the floor of her room with her infant underneath her
- The first police officers on the scene where three teenagers died following a crush on St Patrick’s Day in Cookstown “withdrew to await further police support”
- Murder accused Patrick Quirke denied to Gardaí that he was trying to “take Mary Lowry to the cleaners” by demanding €20,000 from her, the court heard
- Only 6% of people believe that John Delaney should continue to be involved with the FAI, a new poll found.
INTERNATIONAL
#EU: The European Parliament approved new controversial EU copyright rules that hand more power to news publishers and record companies against internet giants.
#BREXIT: The DUP’s Sammy Wilson has said that he would prefer a year’s extension to Theresa May’s Brexit deal.
#US: prosecutors have dropped all charges against television actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of lying to police about a fabricated racist and homophobic hate crime.
PARTING SHOT
Is Brexit stressing you out? Try this soothing video of sounds of the Withdrawal Agreement (yes, you heard that right).Source: Adam Fleming/YouTube
COMMENTS