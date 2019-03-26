This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

The Metrolink, charges dropped against Jussie Smollett, and new controversial copyright reforms.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

METRO LINK 646_90567379 The launch of the Metrolink today. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

Spring weather 26th March 2019 A steam train winds its way across the Dorset countryside. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#EU: The European Parliament approved new controversial EU copyright rules that hand more power to news publishers and record companies against internet giants.

#BREXIT: The DUP’s Sammy Wilson has said that he would prefer a year’s extension to Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

#US: prosecutors have dropped all charges against television actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of lying to police about a fabricated racist and homophobic hate crime. 

PARTING SHOT

Is Brexit stressing you out? Try this soothing video of sounds of the Withdrawal Agreement (yes, you heard that right).

Source: Adam Fleming/YouTube

