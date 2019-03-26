Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The launch of the Metrolink today. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

A steam train winds its way across the Dorset countryside. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#EU: The European Parliament approved new controversial EU copyright rules that hand more power to news publishers and record companies against internet giants.

#BREXIT: The DUP’s Sammy Wilson has said that he would prefer a year’s extension to Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

#US: prosecutors have dropped all charges against television actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of lying to police about a fabricated racist and homophobic hate crime.

PARTING SHOT

Is Brexit stressing you out? Try this soothing video of sounds of the Withdrawal Agreement (yes, you heard that right).