Tuesday 18 July 2023
# evening fix
Here's what happened today: Tuesday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
3.0k
2
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Begging in Dublin-2 Leah Farrell A man begging on the street in Dublin today, with his head resting in his hands. Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

a-firefighting-helicopter-dumps-water-in-mandra-west-of-athens-on-tuesday-july-18-2023-in-greece-where-a-second-heatwave-is-expected-to-hit-thursday-three-large-wildfires-burned-outside-athens-f Alamy Stock Photo A firefighting helicopter dumps water in Mandra, west of Athens, today after a wildfire broke out amid extreme temperatures. Alamy Stock Photo

#JOINT SECURITY AREA A US citizen who entered North Korea “without authorisation” during a tour of the heavily fortified border and is believed to be detained is a US soldier, officials said.

#TURKEY A father and son from Co Laois died in a fatal road traffic collision in Turkey yesterday afternoon, after a bus collided with a moped that the two were on, according to Turkish media.

#JANUARY 6 Former US President Donald Trump said he expects to be arrested and indicted over the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin rain-10 Leah Farrell A seagull makes off with an apple during lunchtime along the River Liffey today. Leah Farrell

Dublin saw a mix of cloudy and sunny spells today with heavy showers in the afternoon.

Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
