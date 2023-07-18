Here's what happened today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell A man begging on the street in Dublin today, with his head resting in his hands. Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo A firefighting helicopter dumps water in Mandra, west of Athens, today after a wildfire broke out amid extreme temperatures. Alamy Stock Photo

#JOINT SECURITY AREA A US citizen who entered North Korea “without authorisation” during a tour of the heavily fortified border and is believed to be detained is a US soldier, officials said.

#TURKEY A father and son from Co Laois died in a fatal road traffic collision in Turkey yesterday afternoon, after a bus collided with a moped that the two were on, according to Turkish media.

#JANUARY 6 Former US President Donald Trump said he expects to be arrested and indicted over the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

PARTING SHOT

Leah Farrell A seagull makes off with an apple during lunchtime along the River Liffey today. Leah Farrell

Dublin saw a mix of cloudy and sunny spells today with heavy showers in the afternoon.