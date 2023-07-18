Here's what happened today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#JOINT SECURITY AREA A US citizen who entered North Korea “without authorisation” during a tour of the heavily fortified border and is believed to be detained is a US soldier, officials said.
#TURKEY A father and son from Co Laois died in a fatal road traffic collision in Turkey yesterday afternoon, after a bus collided with a moped that the two were on, according to Turkish media.
#JANUARY 6 Former US President Donald Trump said he expects to be arrested and indicted over the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.
Dublin saw a mix of cloudy and sunny spells today with heavy showers in the afternoon.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site