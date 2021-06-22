Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Cabinet said there are no plans to delay the 5 July easing of restrictions, which includes indoor dining, as they were briefed on the Delta variant this morning.
- New primary legislation is expected to be required to provide clarity on the consumption of alcohol in designated areas outside licensed premises.
- Jeffrey Donaldson has been confirmed as the new DUP leader after he was the only candidate to be nominated ahead of today’s noon deadline.
- The HSE launched an online Covid-19 test booking system for all counties.
- Antigen tests will be required for those attending the pilot festival taking place on 3 July.
- A new report from Women’s Aid showed there was a 43% rise in contact with the service in 2020, compared to 2019.
- St Vincent’s Healthcare Group has said it should retain ownership of the site on which the new National Maternity Hospital is to be built.
- Locals are to hold a vigil after a Ballyfermot church received backlash for flying a Pride flag.
- The Department of Health confirmed 294 new Covid-19 cases.
WORLD
#VATICAN: The Vatican challenged an anti-homophobia law in what has been called an ‘unprecedented act’ in the history of relations between the states.
#HUNGARY: A week after Hungary’s move to restrict children’s access to LGBTQ+ information, 13 EU member states have condemned the legislation as discriminatory and violating the right to freedom of expression.
#WASHINGTON DC: A US district judge dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters.
#AUSTRALIA: Australia said it will strongly oppose a UNESCO plan to list the Great Barrier Reef as being “in danger” over deterioration caused by climate change.
PARTING SHOT
When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie – that’s amore!
When an Eel Climbs a Ramp to Eat Squid From a Clamp, That’s a Moray! Everybody now!
Enjoy this incredible headline from the New York Times today and also pick up a little knowledge about moray eels while you’re at it.
