#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 22 June 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Niamh Quinlan Tuesday 22 Jun 2021, 9:30 PM
33 minutes ago 2,618 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5474065

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

OUTDOOR DINING CONFUSION AM4Z8067 Source: Sasko Lazarov

WORLD

angelus-prayer-june-20-2021 Pope Francis recites the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace Vatican City on Sunday Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#VATICAN: The Vatican challenged an anti-homophobia law in what has been called an ‘unprecedented act’ in the history of relations between the states.

#HUNGARY: A week after Hungary’s move to restrict children’s access to LGBTQ+ information, 13 EU member states have condemned the legislation as discriminatory and violating the right to freedom of expression.

#WASHINGTON DC: A US district judge dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters.

#AUSTRALIA: Australia said it will strongly oppose a UNESCO plan to list the Great Barrier Reef as being “in danger” over deterioration caused by climate change.

PARTING SHOT

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie – that’s amore!

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

When an Eel Climbs a Ramp to Eat Squid From a Clamp, That’s a Moray! Everybody now!

eel (2) Qani, the moray eel

Enjoy this incredible headline from the New York Times today and also pick up a little knowledge about moray eels while you’re at it.

About the author:

About the author
Niamh Quinlan
@niamhquinlan99
niamhquinlan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie