Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

WORLD

#VATICAN: The Vatican challenged an anti-homophobia law in what has been called an ‘unprecedented act’ in the history of relations between the states.



#HUNGARY: A week after Hungary’s move to restrict children’s access to LGBTQ+ information, 13 EU member states have condemned the legislation as discriminatory and violating the right to freedom of expression.

#WASHINGTON DC: A US district judge dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters.

#AUSTRALIA: Australia said it will strongly oppose a UNESCO plan to list the Great Barrier Reef as being “in danger” over deterioration caused by climate change.

PARTING SHOT

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie – that’s amore!

When an Eel Climbs a Ramp to Eat Squid From a Clamp, That’s a Moray! Everybody now!

Qani, the moray eel

Enjoy this incredible headline from the New York Times today and also pick up a little knowledge about moray eels while you’re at it.