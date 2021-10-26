#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of the biggest news headlines.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 26 Oct 2021, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

no-repro-fee-irish-national-opera-ino-launches-national-tour-of-the-lighthouse The Lighthouse cast members Ben McAteer (baritone) and John Molloy (bass). Source: CLODAGH KILCOYNE

  • Tickets for nightclubs and late-night events will be required to be booked at least an hour in advance under new Covid-19 regulations to be announced on Thursday
  • A woodland search in the case of missing Deirdre Jacob has found “nothing of evidential value”, Gardaí said
  •  EU energy ministers held an emergency meeting on how to tackle surging gas prices, with 11 countries including Ireland rejecting proposals for market reforms
  • A Hepatitis A outbreak at a council site left five Traveller children hospitalised, Noteworthy.ie reports
  • The Irish Blood Transfusion Service warned that it is down to a three-day supply, and asked members of the public to come forward to donate
  • Dublin City Council’s legal action over two street art murals will begin next March
  • A Status Yellow rain warning is in place for ten counties from tonight for 24 hours. 

WORLD

sudan Thousands of pro-democracy protesters take to the streets to condemn a takeover by military officials in Khartoum, Sudan. Source: AP/PA Images

#COUP: The UN Security Council is expected to hold an emergency closed-door session to address the crisis in Sudan after a military general ousted the government.

#CLIMATE: Countries’ latest climate plans will deliver just a tiny percentage of the emissions cuts needed to limit global heating to 1.5C, the United Nations said in a damning assessment ahead of the COP26 climate summit.

#EUROPOL: Police around the world have arrested 150 suspects involved in buying or selling illegal goods online in one of the largest-ever stings targeting the dark web.

#GUN SAFETY: The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded weapon that killed a cinematographer had been sacked from a previous production for gun safety violations.

PARTING SHOT

What’s the Halloween version of the Grinch?

A survey of how people in the UK view trick or treating turned up some interesting results – like the high proportion of people who don’t answer the door to kids or pretend to not be at home, and the number of people who answer the door “but give them nothing”.

This YouGov poll indicates that the older you are, more likely you are to get Grinchier about Halloween.

