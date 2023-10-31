Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell Pictured are (l to r) Bonnie Delaney (age 8), Levi Delaney (age 7), Kali Delaney (age 4) Noah McAdams (age 8) and Mia Delaney (age 8) getting into the Halloween spirit ahead of the parade in Bridgefoot Street Park. Leah Farrell

WORLD

Alamy Pro-Palestinian protestors take over Liverpool Street Station in London, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza Alamy

#GAZA Dozens of people have been killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Jabaliya refugee camp in Gaza.

#LEWISTOWN Authorities were repeatedly warned about the danger Maine gunman Robert Card posed to society in the months before his deadly rampage, authorities have revealed.

Advertisement

#AFRICA Britain’s King Charles III has said there could be “no excuse” for British colonial atrocities against Kenyans as he visited the country, but did not offer the apology demanded by some in the East African nation.

PARTING SHOT

Eamonn Farrell The 123rd Infantry Battalion UNIFIL prior to deployment to Lebanon Eamonn Farrell

The Tánaiste has said that an escalation of violence where Irish troops are stationed in South Lebanon is a “great concern” but that the soldiers are well trained and ready to deal with the challenging environment.

Martin said that he has discussed the importance of limiting the chance of an escalation in the Middle East with various foreign ministers over the weekend.

Pictured are members of the Irish Defences Forces marching from the Kilkenny Castle to the barracks after the event prior to their departure for a six-month deployment to Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Comments closed due to ongoing legal matters.