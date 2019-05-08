This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Festivals under threat, the National Broadband Plan and Night Mayors made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 8 May 2019, 8:50 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fix. Broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan at the launch of the Crumlin CLAY Youth Project fundraiser. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

  • The cost of rising insurance premiums is putting festivals in Ireland at risk of being cancelled this summer.
  • Senior gardaí expressed concern about the ‘normalisation’ of drug misuse and said officials need to be careful about the language they use when talking about the issue.
  • The government has said that nightclubs having staggered closing times to stop crowds of people spilling onto the streets in the early hours of the morning is something that needs examined. 
  • A journalist was not guilty by reason of insanity of murdering her flatmate in their South Dublin home.
  • Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohue was warned that significant cost increases of the National Broadband Plan would mean that other projects would be cancelled or put on hold as a result.
  • Evidence was given on the seventh day of the Ana Kriegel murder trial
  • A report has found that passengers on board an Aer Lingus flight that performed an emergency landing in Cork incorrectly left the aircraft using its emergency exits.

THE WORLD 

Puffin numbers on Farne Islands Puffins on Farne Islands in the UK Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#ROYAL BABY: The seventh in line to the throne of England was named Archie

#DONALD TRUMP: The US President refused to release materials demanded by Congress, asserting his presidential authority for the first time in an escalating conflict with Democratic Representatives.

#ASIA BIBA: The Christian woman at the centre of a decade-long blasphemy row has left Pakistan for Canada.

PARTING SHOT

To celebrate David Attenborough’s 93rd birthday, here’s a clip of the great naturalist in Madagascar in 1961.

Source: BBC Earth/YouTube

