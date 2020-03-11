Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Green Party has essentially ruled out a FF-FG-GP coalition following a meeting with TDs today. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison today. Source: AP/PA Images

#PRISON Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years following his New York rape conviction.

#EXTINCT Kenya’s only female white giraffe and her calf have been killed by poachers, conservationists have said, in a major blow for the rare animals found nowhere else in the world.

#IN AMERICA Joes Biden seized the key battleground state of Michigan in the Democratic presidential primary to deal a blow to rival Bernie Sanders.

Parting shot

Covid-19 – It’s all anyone can talk about as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ireland continue to rise, day after day.

In Italy, five weeks after the first case was confirmed, authorities have put the country into lockdown in a bid to contain the spread and hopefully see figures drop in coming weeks.

But with more than 9,000 confirmed cases there, health authorities in Ireland are doing everything they can to avoid a similar pace of transmission evolving here. But how can Ireland stop an Italy-style spread of the virus? We take a look in the latest episode of The Explainer podcast.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud