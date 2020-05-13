Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Garda Griffin on Covid-19 patrol at Ross Castle, Killarney. Source: An Garda Síochána

Health officials confirmed that a further 10 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died and there are 159 new confirmed cases in Ireland.

have died and there are 159 new confirmed cases in Ireland. Former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams won a UK Supreme Court appeal against two historic convictions for attempting to escape from the Maze Prison in the 1970s.

in the 1970s. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar indicated grandparents will be able to visit and hug their grandchildren during the summer.

during the summer. A Dáil disagreement emerged today between members over the deletion of the Guerin report from the Oireachtas Library.

emerged today between members over the deletion of the Guerin report from the Oireachtas Library. The High Court dismissed dismissed a legal challenge by John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty against laws introduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

against laws introduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic. St John of God’s hospital said that half its admissions in the past month have been in relation to the intense pressure that Covid-19 restrictions are placing on people.

in the past month have been in relation to the intense pressure that Covid-19 restrictions are placing on people. The European Commission said said airlines must give passengers refunds for cancelled flights, and that vouchers alone won’t do.

said said airlines must give passengers refunds for cancelled flights, and that vouchers alone won’t do. Driving tests and National Car Testing Service (NCT) tests are not likely to return any time soon, Transport Minister Shane Ross said.

THE WORLD

A squirrel in St. James Park in Central London. Source: Steven Paston/PA Images

#UNITED STATES: Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former presidential campaign chairman who was convicted as part of the special counsel’s Russia investigation, was released from federal prison due to coronavirus concerns.

#UNITED KINGDOM: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wants to see “proper marshalling” at train stations to prevent overcrowding on public transport.

#EUROPEAN UNION: The bloc set out plans for a phased restart of travel this summer, hoping to save millions of tourism jobs threatened by Covid-19 across Europe, the world’s top holiday destination.

PARTING SHOT

Happy 70th Birthday to Misstra-Know-It-All himself Stevie Wonder.