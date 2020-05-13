This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 13 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 13 May 2020, 8:57 PM
40 minutes ago 2,353 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5098420

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Garda 3 Garda Griffin on Covid-19 patrol at Ross Castle, Killarney. Source: An Garda Síochána

  • Health officials confirmed that a further 10 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died and there are 159 new confirmed cases in Ireland.
  • Former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams won a UK Supreme Court appeal against two historic convictions for attempting to escape from the Maze Prison in the 1970s.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar indicated grandparents will be able to visit and hug their grandchildren during the summer. 
  • A Dáil disagreement emerged today between members over the deletion of the Guerin report from the Oireachtas Library. 
  • The High Court dismissed dismissed a legal challenge by John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty against laws introduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • St John of God’s hospital said that half its admissions in the past month have been in relation to the intense pressure that Covid-19 restrictions are placing on people.
  • The European Commission said said airlines must give passengers refunds for cancelled flights, and that vouchers alone won’t do. 
  • Driving tests and National Car Testing Service (NCT) tests are not likely to return any time soon, Transport Minister Shane Ross said.

THE WORLD

coronavirus-wed-may-13-2020 A squirrel in St. James Park in Central London. Source: Steven Paston/PA Images

#UNITED STATES: Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former presidential campaign chairman who was convicted as part of the special counsel’s Russia investigation, was released from federal prison due to coronavirus concerns. 

#UNITED KINGDOM: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wants to see “proper marshalling” at train stations to prevent overcrowding on public transport.

#EUROPEAN UNION: The bloc set out plans for a phased restart of travel this summer, hoping to save millions of tourism jobs threatened by Covid-19 across Europe, the world’s top holiday destination.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Happy 70th Birthday to Misstra-Know-It-All himself Stevie Wonder. 

Source: johnniewalker23/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie