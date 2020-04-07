Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Georgie Hickey and her dog Torries in their local park Griffith Park in Drumcondra Dublin. Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Phoeswa, a South African traditional medicine pharmacist, waits for customers in the densely populated Alexandra township of Johannesburg. Source: AP/PA Images

#AUSTRALIA: Cardinal George Pell was released from prison today, hours after Australia’s High Court quashed his conviction for child sex abuse.

#CHINA: The nation said it has recorded no deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

#USA: The body of John F Kennedy’s grand-niece who disappeared during a canoe trip with her young son was recovered.

PARTING SHOT

A pink supermoon is set to brighten the night skies tonight – though there will not be any noticeable colour difference, as the name might suggest.

Stargazers can expect to see the next full moon over Ireland, peaking during the early hour of tomorrow at 3.35am.

Despite its name, there is no actual colour change to the appearance of the lunar surface – it is a Northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower, which starts to pop up in the US and Canada at the beginning of spring.

Source: Danny Lawson via PA

