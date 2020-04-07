Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- It was announced that a further 36 people have died from coronavirus here and 345 new cases were confirmed.
- A woman was charged with public order offences after she allegedly coughed on a garda.
- Over 850,000 people are now claiming unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus crisis.
- Health officials described a model suggesting that the peak of Covid-19 infections in Ireland has passed as “not reliable”.
- WhatsApp announced that it is introducing restrictions on the forwarding of messages through its platform in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 misinformation.
- Ryan Tubridy spoke about his experience having Covid-19, saying that he was “very, very fortunate” in that he just had a “persistent cough”.
- The Taoiseach has appealed to the public not to travel during the Easter period.
- A mother is to stand trial accused of the attempted murder of her two sons at her home in the east of the country.
WORLD
#AUSTRALIA: Cardinal George Pell was released from prison today, hours after Australia’s High Court quashed his conviction for child sex abuse.
#CHINA: The nation said it has recorded no deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
#USA: The body of John F Kennedy’s grand-niece who disappeared during a canoe trip with her young son was recovered.
PARTING SHOT
A pink supermoon is set to brighten the night skies tonight – though there will not be any noticeable colour difference, as the name might suggest.
Stargazers can expect to see the next full moon over Ireland, peaking during the early hour of tomorrow at 3.35am.
Despite its name, there is no actual colour change to the appearance of the lunar surface – it is a Northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower, which starts to pop up in the US and Canada at the beginning of spring.
Comments are closed for legal reasons
COMMENTS