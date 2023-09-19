Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#AZERBAIJAN Armenia accused Azerbaijan of unleashing “large-scale aggression” against the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
#NEW YORK US President Joe Biden warned the world against trying to “appease” Russia’s “naked aggression” in an address to the United Nations General Assembly today.
#INDIA The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has “completely rejected” the accusation that his country has involvement in the assassination of a Canadian Sikh leader.
The secondary school of Ella Mills, who died in the United States on Sunday, says she was “much cherished” by the community. Ronan Walsh, Head of Sutton Park School in Dublin, said it is a “truly tragic time” for those who knew Ella.
“Words fail us all. Our sympathies and thoughts are with Ella’s family and her large group of friends,” he said.
Ar dheis Dé go Raibh a hAnam.
