THE HIGH COURT has paused the implementation of the summer passenger cap on Dublin Airport.

In a ruling today, the High Court granted a stay on the operation and implementation on the passenger cap of 25.5 million that was decided by the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) in October.

The IAA is responsible for identifying and determining the capacity at Dublin Airport and setting the consequent parameters for slot allocation.

“To take account of the capacity constraint represented by the planning condition set by An Bord Pleanála, the IAA has set a seat capacity limit of 25.2 million seats for the Summer 2025 scheduling season,” said the IAA in a statement in October.

Last week, Aer Lingus, Ryanair and a number of American airlines brought an urgent application over the IAA’s passenger cap over the summer season, which runs from late March to October.

In its application to the High Court, Aer Lingus said the loss of revenue from the passenger cap next year could reach €84 million and increase every year thereafter.

Ryanair meanwhile said it stood to lose around €50 million.

The High Court said “the harm contemplated involves very significant financial loss” but also “interference with what can be described as statutory rights to historic series of slots”.

In a written ruling, Mr Justice Barry O’Donnell said: “The potential consequences of a potential breach of the planning conditions does not outweigh the highly probable and very serious adverse consequences of failing to grant a stay in these proceedings”.

“Those consequences extend beyond the immediate serious effects on the applicants, but include serious disruption for the public and potential harmful effects for the broader economy,” added Mr Justice O’Donnell.

Responding to the High Court’s decision, DAA CEO Kenny Jacobs remarked that the “court had a difficult task in considering complex issues of domestic planning law, EU law and international treaties”.

He said today’s decision “will be welcomed by aviation as it brings clarity and allows all parties to move forward and protects jobs and connectivity”.

Jacobs added that the “planning cap remains a significant issue for Ireland, and it is essential the planning regime now moves quickly to fully resolve the issue for the long term”.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Aer Lingus said the airline “welcomes the decision to grant a stay on the IAA’s earlier decisions to reduce capacity by removing historic slots at Dublin Airport”.

The spokesperson added that Aer Lingus “will now assess the full implications of the stay being granted, including any potential impacts on decisions that the slot coordinator for Dublin Airport may take as a result”.

Ryanair described the High Court decision as “sensible” and added that the “cap is in breach of EU legislation on Freedom of Movement”.

A spokesperson said: “Ryanair remains confident that EU law will triumph over the 2007 Fingal planning restriction and will allow airlines to grow traffic and tourism with the benefit of Dublin’s second runway.”

The passenger cap was set at 32 million per year in 2007 and hasn’t been changed since.

DAA said the figure was “largely based on the limitations of the road infrastructure to and from the airport”.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary described the cap as “idiotic, outdated and damaging”.

He added that the High Court ruling “clears the way for this matter to be referred to the European Courts, where Ryanair is confident that this absurd road traffic restriction from 2007 will be removed”.