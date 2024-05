THE HIGH COURT has heard that “vulnerable” women and children could end up sleeping rough if the State is ordered to house almost 2,000 homeless male asylum seekers.

The State made the claim as it opened its defence against a claim brought by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) against it.

Senior counsel David Conlan Smith told the court this morning that existing vacancies within the asylum accommodation system would be needed in future for people who the Government deemed “more vulnerable than single male applicants”.

He told the court that the State believed that group included single females, families and unaccompanied children.

“You have to maintain a level of vacant bed spaces in order to ensure that persons in those categories are accommodated immediately,” Smith said.

IHREC alleges that the State is breaching the human rights of people seeking international protection by not offering them sufficient accommodation.

It has sought a court order compelling the State to provide all new arrivals with shelter, food and access to basic hygiene facilities on top of a weekly allowance.

It has taken the case against Minister For Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman, the State and Attorney General Rossa Fanning.

The State denies the allegations.

Smith said earlier that the court must consider Ireland’s efforts in the context of an “international protection emergency” facing Europe.

He pointed to figures which showed that the number of people in State accommodation had increased 11-fold in two years, from just under 8,600 people in June 2022 to about 96,000 people in May of this year.

He also claimed that Ireland had experienced a “stark” 185% increase in international protection applications from 2019 to 2023, compared to a 59% increase across the whole of the European Union during the same period.

“It cannot be said that [...] this can be described as Government inaction or indifference,” Smith said.

“The State’s position is that the Government has taken the necessary steps in the present circumstances to address the challenge.”

Accommodation

Smith also told the court that the State accepts its human rights obligations but that the “real issue” at the centre of the case is the provision of accommodation.

He claimed that the commission’s argument is that the State should be compelled by the court to provide one or two options.

The first, he said, amounted to a proposal to “double or triple” the €113.80 allowance provided to homeless asylum seekers.

Smith argued that this would make no difference, referring to affidavits read out earlier by counsel for IHREC Eoin McCullough.

In those affidavits, the court heard that some asylum seekers had attempted to access accommodation in hotels and hostels but could not do so because they did not have passports or credit cards to book rooms.

“The State can’t fix that problem,” Smith told the court.

“If someone arrives in the State without a passport or a national identity card, that’s not something the State can provide; the State can’t give somebody a credit card.”

Smith said that the second option being proposed by the commission was for the State “to provide very large amounts of accommodation immediately”.

He described this as “not a real-world argument”, saying that accommodation “cannot be brought online at the drop of a hat”.

He said that the State was essentially being asked by the commission to accommodate 1,700 people, including through currently vacant spaces.

But Smith said this would have the knock-on effect of precludnig the State from housing others who the Government deemed more vulnerable in future, such as families or unaccompanied children.

Arguing against the court declaration being sought by the commission, Smith said that if the court compelled the State to house everyone who arrived, it would essentially amount to the court monitoring how Government uses accommodation and spends its money.

The State will continue its defence today, and the case is set to last until tomorrow.