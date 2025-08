TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS has been among those to pay tribute to Irish-Canadian businesswoman Hilary Weston, who died yesterday at the age of 83.

Weston, a former fashion model, was a prolific businesswoman and philanthropist. She played a pivotal role in the development of both Penneys and Brown Thomas, two of Ireland’s most iconic and recognisable retail brands.

Born Hilary Frayne in Dún Laoghaire in 1942, she attended Loreto Abbey Dalkey. She met her husband Galen Weston in her early 20s – apparently after he saw an image of her in hot pants on a Dublin billboard.

The couple married in 1966 and had two children, Alannah and Galen Jr. Galen Weston was a scion of the Weston family which had made their money in retail. Once married, Hilary Weston became an integral part of the entrepreneurial family.

Her husband died in 2021 at the age of 80.

In a statement released by the Tánaiste last night, he recognised Weston’s contribution to both Ireland and Canada through her businesses and public service. Weston served both with “distinction and generosity”, Harris said, and made a lasting impact on Irish-Canadian relations through her leadership of the Ireland Funds Canada.

CEO of Ibec, Danny McCoy, recognised Weston’s role in transforming Penneys after her family acquired the then-struggling retailer.

“She is regarded as a titan of the retail industry,” McCoy said. “She took direct responsibility for overseeing the production of clothing for the company’s original in house label, Primark, a name that would eventually become the brand’s identity internationally beyond Ireland.

“But for many, she is best known for her significant contributions beyond her distinguished retail career. She was a committed and highly regarded philanthropist, overseeing the donation of hundreds of millions of euro over the years.

“This included the establishment of the Ireland Fund of Canada and her service as lieutenant governor of Ontario, during which she donated her salary to an initiative aimed at helping young people from disadvantaged backgrounds find employment.”

CEO of Brown Thomas Arnott’s Donald McDonald also passed on his condolences.

“Along with her husband Galen, her vision and enduring support for Irish culture and Irish enterprise laid the foundations for the success we enjoy today,” he said.