HOLLY CAIRNS HAS said that she feels that the job of a politician is more conducive to “someone with a housewife” as an election looms and she expects her first child.

There’s been speculation that the election could be called for sometime in November of this year, though the Taoiseach has been adamant that the Government will complete its full four-year term.

Speaking on the likelihood of that election taking place, the Social Democrats leader said her party were prepared and ready to contest seats, but detailed a November polling date could also clash with the due date of her first-born daughter.

“There is quite a strange atmosphere up here in the Dáil,” Cairns said in a video posted to her Instagram. “Because everybody thinks the election is going to be in November. The Taoiseach keeps saying ‘It won’t be in November’ but nobody believes him.

“And then, I have another big event coming up in November, which is the birth of my child. So that feels like a lot to juggle.”

“I’ve always felt this job was designed for someone with a housewife but I have to say I’ve never felt it so acutely.”

She said her team at Leinster House and her party have been supportive of her and that the organisations candidates are ready to go. “We are ready for an election,” she said.

Cairns was speaking as her party today announced its plans for an alternative budget where it planned to introduce targeted taxes on the ‘super rich’.

Increased thresholds of taxes for those with more than €2 million worth of assets – excluding things such as the family home – were proposed at the party’s announcement today.

Her remarks also came as Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman is bringing forward legislation before Cabinet today that makes changes to the States’ maternity leave system.

Included in the new laws is a provision for female members of the Oireachtas to take maternity leave. It is unclear if the legislation will be approved by both houses by the time of an election and if it includes provisions for campaigning periods.

Minister Roderic O'Gorman plans to bring forward changes to maternity leave legislation during a cabinet meeting this afternoon. Alamy Alamy

However, in an interview with The Journal in June, Cairns said that it is “truly incredible” that there was still no formal arrangement.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee and other female politicians previously have had to take sick leave so they can be paid for maternity leave. McEntee also had to step aside from her role as minister last year during that period.

Today’s legislation, which also allows for women who become ill during their maternity leave to defer the maternity leave allowances until they are recovered, has been completed over a long period of time.

Speaking in Dublin before the meeting this morning, O’Gorman said: “This is an updating of Irish law that I think we all recognize is long overdue.”