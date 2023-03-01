Holly Cairns on not being a 'stereotypical politician', Labour's broken trust and the need for change

THE NEW LEADER of the Social Democrats Holly Cairns has said the Irish people are “tired of Governments stumbling from one crisis to the next’.

In her maiden speech as the new leader today, she said people are “tired of broken promises and empty gestures” and “tired of being patronised and ignored”.

“Politics in Ireland is on the cusp of change. I can feel it. I think we all can,” said Cairns.

Speaking at a packed out venue in Dublin city centre, Cairns said:

“I may not fit the stereotype of a politician, but that is not a bad thing.

“Let’s not forget that some of the most experienced politicians in the Dáil bankrupted the country a little over a decade ago. Some of them, by the way, are still in power today. For that reason, I embrace difference.

The new Cork leader said she is not afraid to do things differently or to ask the awkward questions, while challenging the way things have always been done.

“We cannot accept the status quo. We can’t afford to,” she said.

A no to the Labour Party

Those in the party are hoping that the changing of the guard will bring a welcome bump in the polls.

However, when asked by TheJournal about whether the Social Democrats would have stronger fighting power with the Labour Party and if a possible alliance between the two parties could be on the cards (a question which received boos by attendees), the new leader said she hoped she will only have to answer this question once.

It is a categoric no to any merger with the Labour Party, she said.

Cairns said she wouldn’t be a TD if Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy hadn’t established the Social Democrats, stating that is it about earning people’s trust.

I think that trust has been broken between people and the Labour Party.

“We’re unashamedly ambitious for the future of the Social Democrats. That future does not include a merger with any other party,” she said.

Cairns won a Dáil seat for Cork South West in the 2020 general election. It was the first time in more than 60 years that the constituency did not return a Fine Gael TD.

She was previously a councillor for the Social Democrats who won her seat for the party in 2019 by just one vote. She is a farmer and a small business owner.

PA Holly Cairns gives a speech at the Tara Building in Dublin today. PA

Speaking to the crowd at today’s press conference, Cairns said she grew up on a small dairy farm in West Cork and worked as a waitress through school and college.

“I had to emigrate after the crash; I worked in disability services and saw the transformative difference that proper services can make to disabled people’s lives; I have a masters in science; and I have run a small business with my amazing mum,” she said.

“I am a member of the first generation who will be worse off than our parents. An entire generation whose hopes and dreams have been narrowed and squeezed by the political choices of governments who came before them,” she said.

The new leaders questioned “how on earth did I get here”, adding that many in the room might also have the same question.

While she said she never saw herself getting involved in party politics, she has learned that the most effective way to change hearts and minds is to have open and honest conversations.

Cairns said she remembered not too long ago sitting on her couch during election time, when she was not a politician, seeking out the differences between parties that were looking for her vote.

While Cairns slapped down any suggestions that there could be a future alliance or pact with the Labour Party, questions were posed to her about the differences between the two parties.

The Labour Party tend to vote for the greyhound industry, she said, adding that there is no rationale for that other than it being “old style of politics” relating to “cozy connections”.

“The Social Democrats are a party for a new era – not defined by old loyalties, old politics, old policies, cosy business connections or jobs for the boys,” she added.

Labour did not support a motion from the Social Democrats seeking to defund the greyhound industry in 2021.

Appealing to those that have ruled out getting involved in politics, Cairns asked them to reconsider.

“We need more activists, more candidates, more people who want to work for a better Ireland.

“There’s a lot of work to do. A lot of conversations to be had. A lot of doors to knock on. It’s going to be challenging, exhausting and exhilarating. And I can’t wait to get started,” she said.