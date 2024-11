TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS and Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns came to blows in the Dáil today, after Cairns accused Harris of failing to invest in public services.

During Leaders’ Questions, Cairns reiterated that the creation of a standalone Department of Disability would be a red line issue for the Social Democrats after the upcoming election.

She said the current Government has “let down” disabled people, despite Harris’s promise that disability rights would be a priority for him as Taoiseach.

“You even set up a new Cabinet sub committee to focus on this issue. What has it achieved? Nothing.

“Services are worse than they were when this government took office, people no longer even have any kind of expectation that they’ll get the critical supports that they need.

“They’ve learned by experience that the only things they’re guaranteed from the state are waiting lists and excuses,” Cairns said.

The Cork South West TD added that Fine Gael has been in Government for most of her adult life and despite having more than enough time and money, has failed to address the issue.

She also accused the Government of “splashing the cash” ahead of the election, with its various double social welfare payments before Christmas.

In response, the Taoiseach said he believes her suggestion of a standalone Department of Disability “has merit” and is a “constructive, sensible one”.

He added that he hopes Cairns is “telling people on the doors, which of the splashing the cash payments” she would like to see cancelled.

“Because I invited you the last time to email me on this, and you haven’t.”

The Taoiseach then told Cairns “not to lecture” him on the lived experience of disability.

Harris has frequently spoken of how he first became interested in politics as a teenager because of a lack of services for his autistic brother Adam. Adam Harris is now the ceo of the national autism charity AsIAm.

“I know my lived experience. I know exactly what it’s like to have to fight every single day for a service. I know exactly what it’s like to watch my mother have to get in the car and drive two hours to get my brother to the school.

“I don’t need a lecture from you on what the lived experience is like.”

The Taoiseach then said Cairns had a “good idea” in relation to disability and that he would work with her in relation to that, but added:

“The disappointing thing is, all you wanted to do is slag me off.”